Star Wars Droid Parts Popcorn Bucket Arrives at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

The Star Wars Droid Parts popcorn bucket has finally arrived at Walt Disney World. The piece had been at Disneyland since Star Wars Day on May 6th and has just made its way to the Galaxy’s Edge on the east coast. He looks like one of the Droid Depot droids made out of various parts.
You can find him at Kat Saka’s Kettle for $24.99 and are limited to two per person / per transaction.
You can choose which popcorn you would like as well. The droid’s head comes off for the popcorn to go inside.
@nextst0pdisney has a great video showcasing the popcorn bucket when it was released in Disneyland.
The front light also lights up.
It has a strap and wheels so it can be rolled.
Image credit: @nextst0pdisney
