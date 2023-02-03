Star Wars Database Wookiepedia Has Added Pronouns For Characters







The popular ‘Star Wars’ database Wookiepedia has come under fire for adding pronouns for characters in their bio. Previously characters would be listed by gender but now the site has gone one step further with added pronoun identifiers.

Wookiepedia changes were announced on social media:

You may have noticed a new field popping up in our infoboxes lately! We are now listing characters’ pronouns🙂 It is always important to keep in mind that pronouns do not necessarily reflect gender, and by doing this we will be more accurate and respectful. #StarWars pic.twitter.com/DYdcEQpTMe — Wookieepedia🫐 (@WookOfficial) February 1, 2023

This led to some people asking why it was necessary. Or others asking why fictional characters needed pronouns. Others have agreed and applauded the changes.

Pronouns are a very normal part of everyday life. Having this field allows us to convey information in a more accurate manner. — Wookieepedia🫐 (@WookOfficial) February 2, 2023

Hate comes from ignorance. Ironically you are peddling HATE by using “they” pronouns against Muslims, Hindu’s/Sikhs and most of the Eastern world. They, indirect plural is used for Deities/God/Allah or revered person ONLY!🤦🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/OT94LV654S — Vic Singh – Welcome to the Rebellion 🇬🇧⚒️☬ (@vicsinghb) February 3, 2023

As a trans person myself, I can’t help but feel like this is virtue signaling for the sake of virtue signaling. Very few, if even ANY, Star Wars characters have pronouns that don’t match their assigned gender. Please don’t use trans identities as fodder for Good Boy Points. — JMac 🏳️‍⚧️ (@RealJMcAfreak) February 3, 2023

We never needed this because we can normally see what the character looks like and the first sentence is “____ is a _____ male/female from the planet ____…” — TransformAndRollOut🇺🇸|CR: (@TransformARO) February 2, 2023

Why it didn’t matter in 1977 and it doesn’t matter now it will only apply to the human characters or are we going to start creating pronouns for the various species around the universe? sometimes things don’t need to be changed or be a must do this is one of them let it be — David White (@DavewHSA) February 2, 2023

Wookiepedia said that “harmful comments and bigotry will result in a block.” They also said that pronouns were decided by context of the characters in the source material.

As always, hate has no place here. Harmful comments and bigotry will result in a block. — Wookieepedia🫐 (@WookOfficial) February 2, 2023

Everything we document is based on what the actual source material says. Nobody is just making up something. — Wookieepedia🫐 (@WookOfficial) February 3, 2023

We would refer to how they are referred to in Star Wars content. — Wookieepedia🫐 (@WookOfficial) February 2, 2023

The change is definitely being met with mixed opinions.

