Star Wars Database Wookiepedia Has Added Pronouns For Characters

By
Kambrea Pratt
-
0


The popular ‘Star Wars’ database Wookiepedia has come under fire for adding pronouns for characters in their bio. Previously characters would be listed by gender but now the site has gone one step further with added pronoun identifiers.

Wookiepedia changes were announced on social media:

This led to some people asking why it was necessary. Or others asking why fictional characters needed pronouns. Others have agreed and applauded the changes.

 

 

Wookiepedia said that “harmful comments and bigotry will result in a block.” They also said that pronouns were decided by context of the characters in the source material.

The change is definitely being met with mixed opinions.

I’m just here to report the story so don’t shoot the messenger.

