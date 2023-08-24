Star Wars: Dark Forces Remastered Announced







It is an interesting day for classis Star Wars fans as the 90s first person shooter Star Wars: Dark Forces has been announced to be getting a remaster/remake for modern consoles.

The remaster is being handled by Nightdive Studios; A company known for porting multiple classic games to modern consoles. Some of the ports they are known for include Doom 64, the Turok series, Rise of the Triad, Blood, Powerslave and SiN. They also developed the recent System Shock reboot.



The original Star Wars: Dark Forces was a first-person shooter from 1995 for PC and Mac with a port for the original PlayStation later in 1996. With the popularity of Doom the idea was made to have a game in a similar vein set in the Star Wars universe.







The story follows former stormtrooper Kyle Katarn who joins the battle against the empire after learning that his parents were murdered by imperial officers and not rebels. He is sent to try and capture the plans to the Death Star. On his journey, he encounters multiple classic Star Wars characters like Jabba the Hutt and Boba Fett.



The game later became the first installment in the expansive Jedi Knight series of games that lasted from 1995 – 2003. Sequels included Star Wars Jedi Knight: Dark Forces II (1997), Star Wars Jedi Knight: Mysteries of the Sith (1998), Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast (2002) and Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy (2003). Kyle Katarn would later become a popular character within the old expanded lore and even became a Jedi Knight.



With the remastering of this game, perhaps in the future, more installments in the series will receive updates for modern players to enjoy these classic stories.



What do you think of this classic FPS being brought back? Do you think more Jedi Knight games will return in the future?



Source: Gematatsu