Star Wars Composer John Williams No Longer Retiring?







One of Hollywood’s most decorated and celebrated composers is John Williams. Beginning his career in the 1950s, he has composed themes and music for dozens of films and shows, from Superman to Home Alone to Harry Potter. He is perhaps best known for working with both Stephen Spielberg and George Lucas on projects such as Jaws, E.T., Star Wars, and Indiana Jones.







Initially, the 91-year-old composer (soon to be 92) was going to retire after finishing the score for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, which was released earlier this year. However, he made a rather surprising announcement when speaking with The Sunday Times. He stated:



“If a film came along that I was greatly interested in, with a schedule that I could cope with, then I wouldn’t want to rule anything out. Everything is possible. All is before us. Only our limitations are holding us back. Or, to put it more simply, I like to keep an open mind.“







Despite his age, he apparently feels confident enough to keep doing what he loves. That is, if he doesn’t suffer some heath-related issue between now and his eventual passing.



In that same interview, he was asked about his thoughts on the current state of film composing and how it has changed since he originally began:



“Thirty or 40 years ago, when I would take a programme of film music to one of our big orchestras, there might be condescension. I understood it. I understand the value of things made in the commercial world and their place in the art world. But now things are different. I’d love to come back in 50 years time and see what cinema is contributing to the development of new music, because I think young composers will want to work across both.“



Hopefully, he will continue to give us amazing soundtracks for other projects in the near future, that is if they’re worthwhile.



Source: comicbook.com