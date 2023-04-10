Star Wars Celebration 2025 Will Be Held In Japan







It seems Lucasfilm is once again taking Star Wars Celebration to countries outside the United States. The 2023 event took place in London, England and now the next event will be held in Chiba, Japan from April 18 – April 20, 2025.

It seems Lucasfilm is returning to the every two years schedule they’ve been using for years prior to the pandemic. Chicago was the location for 2019 and Lucasfilm used Anaheim for the 2022 event. Now it seems they are going to tour the world for future events.

By 2025 the first Star Wars film since ‘The Rise of Skywalker’ should be on the horizon with a release date of December 2025. Hopefully, we won’t see a lot of newly announced projects get canceled like we’ve been seeing.

