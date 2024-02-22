Star Wars Battlefront Classic Collection Coming To Consoles







The world of Star Wars video games has just been hit with a blast from the past. From developers, THQNordic comes the Star Wars Battlefront Classic Collection featuring both the original Star Wars Battlefront and Star Wars Battlefront II games.

The collection comes just in time for the original game’s 20th anniversary. The first Star Wars Battlefront game was released in 2004 for the PlayStation 2, Xbox, and PC, with the second game releasing a year later for the same systems.



The new collection features 64-player online battles, a first for consoles as the player count was limited to 32 while PC had 64-player capabilities.



The collection adds additional content, with the first game receiving the Jabba’s Palace map and the second game receiving the DLC content that was only available for the Xbox version, which added two additional heroes (Kit Fisto and Asajj Ventress) and four additional maps (Yavin 4 Arena, Cloud City, Rhen Var Harbor, and Rhen Var Citadel).



Hero Assault Mode, which pits heroes against villains, will expand to additional maps beyond its original lineup. Now, you can have massive battles with various Jedi and Sith units, along with those who are handy with a blaster.







Both campaigns for the games will be intact as well for those who wish to relive events from the films, along with the story of the 501st clone legion.



Unfortunately, there is not much added beyond that. Given the fact that the games have massive online modding communities for PC, they most definitely could have brought on some people to add some more maps, units, vehicles, or even hero units.



Despite that, it is great to see Lucasfilm bringing back this classic set of games. To this day, people still revisit them. Hopefully, we will see more come soon.



The collection is set for March 14th release for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC/Steam.



Source: starwars.com