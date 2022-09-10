Star Wars Bad Batch Season 2 and Skeleton Crew Updates from D23

The announcements just keep coming from the D23 event in Anaheim, CA. During the Star Wars portion on September 10th, fans got some updates about Disney+ Star Wars shows. Along with the updates about Andor, Mandalorian, and Tales of the Jedi, some more information was given at the D23 Expo.

The Skeleton Crew show featuring Jude Law has been anticipated by fans for some time since the original announcement. At D23, fans only got a small amount of more information though. The first photo still of the show was shown, however. Fans got a first look at Jude Law in character during filming. Not many details were given about the scene or plot. We did learn that the director of Spider-Man: No Way Home Jon Watts will be functioning as a key part of bringing this Star Wars concept to reality for Disney+ fans. At least we know filming has started for this this. No official release date was given but expected sometime in 2023 for this to be released.

However, we did get a release date for Bad Batch 2. At D23, they announced that season 2 of Star Wars: The Bad Batch will debut on Disney+ on January 4, 2023. The first two episodes will be available on that day. Though this later release date could have been predicted, fans surely feel disappointment with Star Wars shows getting release dates pushed back into 2023.

Regarding this show, Michael Pauli, president of Disney+ said, “Fans have enthusiastically embraced the action and drama of Star Wars: The Bad Batch, and we are excited to see the Star Wars animated universe continue to expand on Disney+.” Executive producer, Dave Filoni said that “The entire Lucasfilm Animation team and I would like to thank Disney+ and our fans for the opportunity to continue telling the story of the Bad Batch.”

I think Star Wars fans appreciate Filoni’s work very much. Sure, fans expecting these two shows to arrive sooner will feel disappointment. Yet, Disney+ will provide a great deal of content to hold them over until these shows release in 2023.