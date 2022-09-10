Star Wars Andor Disney+ Series Information From D23 and New Video

The ‘Andor’ series is coming to Disney+ on September 21. Today at D23, we got some more information on the upcoming show. Kathleen Kennedy took the stage to talk about Lucasfilm projects, starting with ‘Andor.’

So far 24 episodes are planned, with 12 episodes in the first season and 12 in the second. The second season is currently filming now.

It’s the story of how the rebellion came to be via Cassian Andor, from ‘Rogue One.’

“Beginning five years before the events of Rogue One (2016), the series follows an ensemble cast of characters during the time that a Rebel Alliance is forming in opposition to the Galactic Empire. One of these characters is Cassian Andor, a thief who becomes a revolutionary and eventually joins the Rebellion.”

There is a new Special Look video:

All for the Rebellion. Watch the brand-new trailer for #Andor, an Original series from Star Wars, and experience the three-episode premiere streaming September 21, only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/w1TiVyBS8t — Star Wars | Andor Premieres Sept 21 on Disney+ (@starwars) September 10, 2022

Kennedy brought some of the ‘Andor’ cast to the stage including: Genevieve O’Reilly, Adriana Arjona and Diego Luna.

Genevieve O’Reilly (Mon Mothma) talked a bit about her character saying that audiences will see “the dark politics of the empire, while building a rebellion.”

#Andor tendrá un total de 24 episodios que se dividirá en dos partes. La primera parte llegará el . Se describe como de espías. ¡Emocionante! Solo espero el trailer. #D23Expo #D23Expo2022 #StarWars #Lucasfilm pic.twitter.com/lvWDoNXRTA — Geek👽Alien📽️📺👨‍🏫 | D23Expo2022 #DisneyPixar (@FanGeekBGMM) September 10, 2022

Diego Luna said that the show will feel like a 12-episode film. The issue with that is the episodic break-up of the episodes. Which is why I usually recommend watching them in a chunk and not weekly. It ruins the flow.

‘Andor’ feels like a 12-episode film – Diego Luna #D23Expo2022 pic.twitter.com/wNI3mksku7 — This Week Media (@ThisWeekMedia) September 10, 2022

‘Andor’ will start off with a three-episode debut on September 21, 2022.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!