Star Wars: Ahsoka Will Start Streaming At The End Of August!







After what seems like years of waiting, the newest Disney+ Star Wars series starring Ahsoka Tano will soon be here. News broke today announcing that the series, starring Rosario Dawson in the lead role, will kick off at the end of August.

Starting on August 23rd, according to MSN, Star Wars fans will finally get to see the grey Jedi return, and with her, a popular story from the Expanded Universe days. Fans of Heir to the Empire may get to see parts of the Original Trilogy’s literary sequel play out on the small screen.

The Ahsoka series takes place after the fall of the Empire. With the Emperor gone, forces will arise to try to take control of the remaining Imperial forces. One such threat comes from Ahsoka’s past: Grand Admiral Thrawn.

Thrawn, the main antagonist from Timothy Zahn’s early Star Wars novels, first appeared in the Disney Star Wars canon via the Rebels TV series. At the conclusion of Rebels, it was believed that Thrawn had perished.

However, we learned in the second season of The Mandalorian that Ahsoka was still seeking him out. If she finds Thrawn, she’ll probably also find Ezra Bridger, who appears to sacrifice himself to save his friends from Thrawn.

In the upcoming series, Lars Mikkelsen will return to play the live-action Thrawn, while Ezra will be portrayed by Eman Esfandi instead of Taylor Gray. The Ahsoka series will introduce a new fugitive Jedi, the mercenary Baylan Skoll, played by the late Ray Stevenson.

Dave Filoni, who is responsible for molding Ahsoka into one of the most popular new post-prequel characters, is both executive producer and writer of the new Star Wars series.

[Source: MSN]