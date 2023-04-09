Star Tours Receiving New Characters and Locations – Plus More Star Wars Theme Park News







Disney made several Star Wars theme park-related announcements at the conclusion of the 2023 Star Wars Celebration in London. The largest one involves new locations and characters coming to the Star Tours attraction across the Disney theme parks.

Disney Imagineer Scott Trowbridge confirmed some of the announcements after the event. Trowbridge announced that new adventures will be coming to the Star Tours attractions in 2024. At this point, we do not have specifics. However, we suspect areas and environments from upcoming Disney+ Star Wars shows will be featured in changes to Star Tours.

Star Tours

According to Trowbridge, Disney would add more stories and characters to Star Tours at three Disney destinations worldwide – Disneyland Park in California, Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Florida, and Disneyland Paris in France. He said he could not reveal the exact details at this time. However, the timetable for 2024 was given for this to occur.

New locations and storylines will help refresh the Star Tours attraction. New scenes have been added to Star Tours before. “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” scenes were added in 2019.

New Star Wars Music

Disney announced two new musical playlists for Star Wars fans. One will be a playlist from DJ R3X. These tracks got released recently. Disney states it features several of DJ R3X’s tracks from Oga’ Cantina in Batuu in Galaxy’s Edge.

Also, Disney announced another musical playlist. A new Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser playlist will launch next month on streaming platforms to celebrate “May the 4th.” This soundtrack includes songs from the superstar Gaya, the star performer on the Halcyon Starcruiser. Disney also revealed that it is working on a special 12-inch vinyl pressing of Gaya’s music.

The Implication of New Star Wars Characters Coming to Galaxy’s Edge

The Disney Imagineers implied in their 2023 Star Wars Celebration panel that more characters would appear at Galaxy’s Edge in California and Florida. Grogu and the Mandalorian have recently defied timeline issues in Batuu, appearing on both coasts. Speculation suggests that Star Wars characters from the Disney+ show, “Ahsoka” and “Skeleton Crew,” will soon make their presence felt in Galaxy’s Edge. However, we have no official information about when and which characters might appear.

Also, during 2023 Star Wars Celebration, Dave Filoni announced the “Tales of the Jedi” series on Disney+ would be releasing a second season. No further details at this time.

Does the future addition of new locations and characters to Star Tours cause you to want to visit a Disney theme park? Let us know in the comments below.