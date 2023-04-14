Stallions QB Believes An XFL/USFL Championship Game Will Happen







The world of pro football is heating up as the XFL is getting ready for their playoffs, all the while the USFL is gearing up for its second season later this month. Both leagues are born from the ashes of the previous league. The XFL was first established in 2001, then in 2020, and now 2023. The USFL was originally conceived in 1983 and ceased operations three years later following a lawsuit with the NFL.







Many people are excited to see two competing leagues on two separate networks competing for ratings. Not since the NFL vs. AFL days has there been so much intensity. XFL fans and USFL fans arguing over which teams are the best. Well, at least according to one of the players, they believe we may soon see that actually happen.







J’Mar Smith is the Quarterback for the Baltimore Stallions in the USFL who lead the team to victory in the 2022 championship game against the Philadelphia Stars.



Ahead of the league’s seasonal opening, Smith took part in a Q&A where the hypothetical question of seeing the USFL champions take on the XFL champions. He answered:



“That would be nice and what the fans want. Merging two spring pro leagues, champion vs. champion, to see the competition between the two leagues. I think it should happen and will soon!“







While it would be interesting to see teams like the Pittsburg Maulers take on the Arlington Renegades or the New Jersey Generals take on the St. Louis Battlehawks, there are some big reasons why this might not happen.



1. Both leagues air on competing networks. XFL has ESPN/FX while USLF has Fox and NBC.

2. Both leagues have different rules.

3. Both leagues have different schedules. The XFL lasts from Feb. – Apr. while the USFL plays from Apr. – Jul.



Perhaps some deal could be made, but it will have to be over a period of time. Not all business deals happen over one night.



Would you want to see the XFL and USFL play against each other?



Source: CBS Sports