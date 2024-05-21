Square Enix Brings Kingdom Hearts To Steam In June







After decades of primarily being on consoles, the much beloved and successful action role-playing game series Kingdom Hearts will be making its way onto the popular Steam store on June 13th. The series that combines the worlds of Square Enix and Disney will be available to a much wider audience of players who prefer playing games on their desktops.



The platform will receive Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX, Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue and Kingdom Hearts III + Re Mind DLC. All the content can also be purchased at a slight discount in the Kingdom Hearts Integrum Masterpiece bundle. In addition to some enhanced textural updates and graphics the Integrum Masterpiece bundle will include an exclusive new Key Blade weapon called ‘Dead of Night’.







While the Kingdom Hearts series was previously released on the Epic Games Store (a competitor to Steam) on March 30th, 2021, the exclusivity deal has seemingly ended. The Steam platform is often seen as much larger in terms of active monthly users because it is on the market much longer and has more games to purchase. This release will give the series more potential sales.



The games’ release on Steam comes shortly after Square Enix’s recent financial struggles and a focus on Multiplatform releases instead of exclusivity deals. Multiple recent Square Enix titles were released exclusively on the PlayStation 5. While it seemed like a good idea at first, with Sony giving them a chunk of money for the deal, it has seemingly backfired in the long run.







Not only will future tiles be released Multiplatform, but previous exclusives may see releases onto new platforms. Games like Final Fantasy XVI or the recent Final Fantasy VII Remake Saga games could see release on not only PC, but on Xbox or even on Nintendo Switch.



Are you excited to finally play Kingdom Hearts on Steam? Will you buy specific games or the huge bundle? Or do you already own them on consoles and have no interest in re-buying them? Let us know.



Source: IGN