Sprinkles Bakery and Cupcakes Valentine Season Limited-Time Sweet Treats







Sprinkles designs flavor-filled cupcakes and cakes. Numerous Sprinkles locations sell sweet treats, including the Disney Springs location. They often sell limited-time versions. So, from now until Feb. 19, Sprinkles offers limited-time cupcakes and cakes.

Raspberry Chocolate Chip Cupcake – $6.50

This popular cupcake returns this year. Sprinkles claims the one returned to help celebrate love for the season. The cupcake consists of a Belgian dark chocolate cake laced with chocolate chips. The cupcake comes topped with raspberry frosting.

Heartthrob Red Velvet Cupcake- $6.50

This cupcake makes its first appearance at Sprinkles. They claim this makes a romantic twist on the classic red velvet cupcake sold here. They use a southern-style light chocolate cake as the base of the cupcake. An expected cream cheese frosting with the red velvet cupcake coats the top of this cupcake.

We ordered this cupcake to try it out. The Fancy Sprinkles brand product makes the appearance of this cupcake stand out. Those sprinkles were added last since many stuck to the paper on the edge. Still, the cupcake base felt very soft, even for this cupcake brand. The potential mess with the toppings and the soft cupcake became apparent as we consumed this cupcake.

However, the buttercream frosting tasted almost perfectly prepared. The particular brand of sprinkles adds to this cupcake noticeably.

Raspberry Chocolate Chip Layer Cake – $65.00 to $85.00

Guests can order the previously sold Raspberry Chocolate Chip Layer Cake. Sprinkles takes the popular cupcake and converts it into a layer cake. Cakes require at least one day lead time for ordering. Layer cakes are available in two sizes: 6″ four-layer cake (serves 6 – 8) and 8″ three-layer cake (serves 10 – 12).

I LOVE YOU Valentines Dozen Box – $76.00

Sprinkles sells several varieties of cupcakes by the dozen. A popular one is this box. The specially curated package includes four Red Velvet Cupcakes, four Vanilla Cupcakes, and four Raspberry Chocolate Chip Cupcakes. So, we’d suggest you order these in advance for the best results, if you don’t mind.

Will you be visiting for these limited-time options? Please let us know in the comments below. As always, eat like you mean it!