Spoiler Free Review: Yeti Campground Kills Halloween Horror Nights House Orlando 2023







In the Gramercy Park area of Universal Studios Florida sits the Yeti Campground Kills Halloween Horror Nights food and beverage booth. Also nearby, guests can experience the Halloween Horror Nights house, Yeti: Campground Kills. How was it?

The legend of the Yeti has some history at Halloween Horror Nights (HHN) Orlando. When Universal Orlando announced that HHN 2023 would be featuring Yeti: Terror of the Yukon sequel as a haunted house. The 2023 Yeti house would utilize d would feature the same family of Yetis in the previous house wreaking havoc on a campground in the Rocky Mountains.

With the official announcement, Universal Orlando described the Yeti house as, “You and your friends are about to venture into a 1950s campground overrun by huge, menacing yetis who rip apart anyone who gets in their way. You must flee to the ranger tower to escape.

In a 1950s campground, a group of towering, terrifying yetis are running rampant, ripping apart campers, rangers and anyone else who gets in their way. In “YETI: Campground Kills,” guests must flee through the campground into cabins, a bait shack and even the outhouse in hopes of making it to the ranger tower before it’s too late.”

Yeti: Campground Kills

The house contains plenty of well-thought-out scenery to create the campground atmosphere. Since Universal Orlando has used the Yeti concept before, this scenery makes an upgrade for this house.

The yetis create havoc, as you would expect in a campground. However, the yetis are not the only creatures that will jump out to get you in this house. Veterans of Halloween Horror Nights will experience a creature scaring them from past Halloween Horror Nights lore.

We saw all the yetis and friends walking by as we entered the Stranger Things house on opening night. For some of us, it ruined the surprise of a guest star within the Yeti: Campground Kills house. Thus, this year, we have tried to keep reviews of HHN as spoiler-free as possible.

Despite that, this house will not qualify as the best house at HHN house. Still, you will encounter plenty of scares. The costuming and subtle storytelling counts as excellent for this house. The yetis will run loose in this campground. In addition, some scares happen with the aid of projections or animatronics.

If the concept of seeing the carnage of the “HHN Yetis” running loose in a house with quality scenery appeals to you, then do not miss this house.

Stay and Scream

If you utilize the New York Stay and Scream area, this house will open around 6:00 p.m. Stranger Things, Dueling Dragons: Choose Thy Fate, and “The Exorcist: Believer” house will open earlier. If your touring of the other three houses goes well, then this house should be open for you to enjoy before the main crowd enters.

We wish you a happy spooky season. If you visit this house, let us know what you think of it. If interested, we placed reviews of some of the other HHN houses below.

