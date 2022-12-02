Splash Mountain Closing Date For Walt Disney World

It seems that we now have an official closing date for the Splash Mountain attraction at Walt Disney World. It will officially close on January 23, 2023. We do not have a date for Disneyland’s Splash Mountain closure yet.

Splash Mountain will be rethemed and reopened in 2024 as Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.

The date announcement was made today along with a piece of concept art featuring some new characters coming to the new attraction. These animal musicians have made instruments out of natural materials they found. It seems the cute, furry, friends will be a key component in the new story. But for this image we see them playing music.

According to the Disney Parks Blog zydeco music will be part of this scene:

“…zydeco music will fill the air. Zydeco is a special blend of rhythm and blues that was born in Louisiana, and when you hear it, you’ll feel like you’ve truly stepped into Tiana’s world.”

You have until late January to say “good-bye” to this popular attraction before it is kissed by a princess and transformed into it’s next form.

