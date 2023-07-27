Spirit Halloween Gives Look At New Haunted Mansion Home Collection







Disney’s “The Haunted Mansion” hits films tomorrow with previews today, and with that we get a new sneak peek at Spirit Halloween’s new home collection inspired by the film and attraction!

These items are set to hit stores as they open this August and online mid-August. So soon!

Here’s the list of new items from Spirit Halloween

Foolish Mortals Sign – $17.99

“Welcome foolish mortals into your home with this officially licensed Disney’s The Haunted Mansion sign.”

Haunted Mansion Crowned Ghost Sign – $22.99

“Set the creepy mood with this sign featuring the scariest phantom of them all.”

Haunted Mansion Old Woman Ghost Sign – $17.99

“Embrace your inner spirit and upgrade your haunted home décor collection with this old woman ghost sign.”

Disney’s The Haunted Mansion Decor Panels – 4 Pack, $34.99

“Transform your home into your very own stretching room when you hang up these petrifying panels.”

(I love these!)

Haunted Mansion Lantern Globe, $44.99

“Highlight an iconic Haunted Mansion moment with this lantern globe that includes the trembling caretaker and his cowardly dog.”

The Haunted Mansion Tabletop Skull – $21.99

“Add a touch of terror to your watch party vibes with this tabletop skull decoration.”

Madame Leota 4-Sided Votive Holder – $24.99

(Image: Spirit Halloween)

“Serpents and spiders, tail of a rat. Call in the spirits wherever they’re at!” Channel your inner medium with the officially licensed Madame Leota 4-Sided Votive Holder.”

Disney’s The Haunted Mansion Hitchhikers Side Steppers – 3 Pack, $99.99

These are so cute!

“Beware of hitchhiking ghosts! Resurrect the iconic hitchhiking ghost trio this Halloween with animated Haunted Mansion Hitchhikers Side Steppers, but be careful or a ghost might follow you home!”

Haunted Mansion Metallic Lace Tablecloth, $16.99

“Upgrade your spooky soiree with this must-have metallic lace tablecloth.”

I love this piece and the price is pretty good!

Pictured but not mentioned individually is another library bust. This time it’s of the old woman.

Right now Spirit Halloween has another bust available online for $39.99

There is a Haunted Mansion mantle Scarf pictured in these images. It is available now for $16.99.

Another image Spirit Halloween sent over is of their Fleece Blanket, which is currently available for $32.99.

You can find a lot of other Haunted Mansion merchandise, that is currently available, on the Spirit Halloween site.

I will definitely be picking up a few of these pieces!

Which one(s) are your favorite? Comment and let us know!

Source: Spirit Halloween Press Release