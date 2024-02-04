Spirit Halloween and Fun.Com Has Affordable Kingdom Hearts Keyblades For Sale







We are big fans of Kingdom Hearts at my house. In fact, our daughter Kairi was named after the game. So when I saw that Spirit Halloween has two amazing Keyblades for sale, and Fun.com also has several, I wanted to share with our fellow fans!

Right now, Spirit Halloween has two Keyblades for sale. One is the popular Pumpkinhead Keyblade, and the other is the Starlight Keyblade. Fun.com has several offerings, including Sora’s Keyblade, Mickey’s Keyblade, Kairi’s Keyblade, and more.

I’m not sure how sturdy these are, but they would look amazing as part of a cosplay or displayed on a wall.

Let’s take a look at Spirit Halloween Offerings:

This plastic Keyblade is a Spirit Halloween exclusive and measures 33.5″H x 12.75″W x 2.5″D.

Here is the write-up:

“Help Jack save Halloween Town in style when you wield this officially licensed Pumpkinhead Keyblade! This unique Keyblade features Jack’s face at the hilt, along with a bat blade style that makes it the perfect accessory for your Halloween-inspired Kingdom Hearts costume. And yes, you’ll totally get that +2 Crit Rate when you equip it to your costume! “

This plastic Keyblade measures 44.9″ H x 13.4″ W x 2.3″ D.

“Use the force of light when you wield this powerful Starlight Keyblade! This authentically designed Kingdom Hearts keyblade is a must-have addition to any costume inspired by the hit role-playing game.”

Fun.com Keyblades

This Keyblade is 32″ long.

Of course, I love this because of my daughter! This plastic Keyblade measures 34″ long.

“Got a Nobody problem? Well, a keyblade should make short work of those evil little buggers! This officially licensed Kingdom Hearts Keyblade is a replica of the one wielded by Kairi, otherwise known as the Destiny’s Embrace. It’s great for cosplay, collecting, or for gaining peace of mind during the next attack of the Nobodies!”

This Keyblade is foam over rigid plastic and is 34″ long.

“This Mickey’s Keyblade is a toy replica based on his weapon from the Disney-inspired video game series. It measures a full 34 inches long and features plenty of great details. The sleek handle and hilt will make this a cool piece to display on a mantle or to tote around at a costume party. The handle is molded to look like it’s wrapped with leather cord, and it’s all made of firm foam over a rigid plastic core.”

This Keyblade is foam over a rigid core and is 35″ long.

“This toy weapon is based on the Oblivion Keyblade wielded by Sora, Riku, and Roxas, at various times during the Kingdom Hearts video game series. The toy weapon features a rigid core, which gives it a firm structure. The core is surrounded by a layer of sculpted foam that’s shaped like the signature keyblade from the game. It features a highly detailed paint job and a textured handle, adding to the authentic look and feel of the keyblade. The entire weapon measures 35″ long and acts as a great cosplay item for anyone dressing up as their favorite keyblade wielder!”

This Keyblade is foam over plastic core and measures 32″ long.

“This Kingdom Hearts prop will make you feel like you’re actually out on an adventure with your favorite Disney characters thwarting Xehanort’s latest evil plot. Standing 32” tall, the latest weapon in your arsenal is made of foam covering a rigid plastic core. It will be the perfect replica while you wait for the chance to come across the real thing.”

This Keyblade is also molded foam over a rigid core and measures 34.5″ long.

“Well, you are in luck! This Oathkeeper Keyblade is a faithful replica of the one in the game that is one of the most powerful Keyblades of all. This nearly three-foot long replica is made from molded foam over a solid core, so you don’t have to fear knocking any sense into goofy with it! It is painted just like the in-game one, and is complete with a star dangling from the hilt. You will love how this Oathkeeper Keyblade feels when you swing it around!”

There are also a couple of other options on Fun.com you can view here.

Which is your favorite? Comment and let us know!