Spider-Man: No Way Home’s Extended Cut Sets A New Record

The recent re-release of the 2021 smash hit Spider-Man: No Way Home has just broken a box office record. Which one? Well let’s take a look and break down to see which record it broke and how it did so.



Spider-Man: No Way Home – The More Fun Stuff Version, added to the film’s already 2 and a half hour runtime by adding 11 minutes of new footage, making it an extended cut. The last time a Marvel Cinematic Universe film was re-released in theaters with extra footage was with Avengers: Endgame in 2019.



The re-release of Avengers: Endgame earned about an extra $5.5 Million on its first weekend. But Spider-Man: No Way Home‘s re-release earned $6.5 Million after its first weekend. Thus making the extended cut of No Way Home the most successful theatrical re-release of any Marvel movie.







Yeah, sure, it sounds a bit complicated, but it shows that more people were willing to re-watch Spider-Man over Avengers: Endgame. And this is post-pandemic, no other excuses to say why it did better.



Granted the re-release of Spider-Man wasn’t anything special. The added scenes were all fluff that added little to nothing outside of a few jokes/gags and some more dialogue between characters. But the film does have a strong following, thus leading too it becoming SONY’s most successful live action film ever released.



SONY did however re-release a Marvel film only for it to do poorly. The 2022 anti-hero film Morbius only made about $163 Million on a $83 Million budget. When the popular ‘Morbin’ meme was trending online SONY decided to try and capitalize and re-released the film; Only for it to make a measly $310,000 in profit.







With the ‘success’ of No Way Home‘s extended cut breaking a record SONY might try to do the same thing with other upcoming Spider-Man projects like Kraven the Hunter, Madame Web and more.



Did you see Spider-Man: No Way Home‘s re-release? What did you think?



Source: The Direct



