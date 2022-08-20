Spider-Man: No Way Home Extended Cut Details And Ticket Dates

The extended cut for 2021’s smash hit Spider-Man: No Way Home is almost here. Dubbed Spider-Man: No Way Home – The More Fun Stuff Version will release on Thursday, September 1st as a celebration for the character’s 60th Anniversary, as well as the 20th Anniversary for the first Tobey Maguire Spider-Man film.







It has been revealed that the extended cut will contain an extra 11 minutes of footage, bringing the total runtime to 159 minutes (1 hour and 39 minutes). Not much is known about what specifically will be added. Some think more scenes with Maguire and Garfield, but we’ll have to wait and see.



The tickets for the film will be available for pre-order on August 21st. Hopefully we won’t see a repeat of when the film first released back in December where tickets were being scalped on eBay for as high as $25,000.



With the film having made $1.9 Billion world wide the re-release has the potential to go even higher, possibly breaking the top 5 highest grossing films of all time. Perhaps even passing Avengers: Infinity War and Star Wars: The Force Awakens.



Hopefully the re-release will be worth it. The last two times a Marvel film was re-released weren’t under the best circumstances. In a last minute effort to make Avengers: Endgame the highest grossing film ever they added a “new scene” with unfinished Hulk CGI. And then there was the PG-13 edit of Deadpool 2 called Once Upon A Deadpool when the Deadpool team tried and please their new Disney overlords.







Are you planning on seeing No Way Home one more time in the theaters? What new footage are you hoping to see? Perhaps more with the villains? Or maybe some more of the heroes?



Spider-Man: No Way Home – The More Fun Stuff Version releases in theaters on September 1st.



Source: Comic Book Resources



