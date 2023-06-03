‘Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse’ Eyeing $80 Million Opening







The highly anticipated sequel to SONY’s 2018’s animated hit Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is here. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Originally titled Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Part One) is the second chapter in the Miles Morales trilogy of animated films from SONY Pictures Animation.



The series focuses on a young teenage Miles Morales, one of many versions of the hero known as “Spider-Man” across the vast Marvel Multiverse. He is also close friends with Spider-Gwen, an alternate reality version of Gwen Stacy, and Peter Parker, the original Spider-Man, who serves as Miles’ mentor.







Now in this second chapter, Miles is being hunted down by Spider-Man 2099, the leader of the Spider Society, who believes that Miles risks destroying the Multiverse and seeks to “set things right”.



The film had early screenings on Thursday, earning $17.35 Million, multiple times larger than the first film’s $3.5 Million Thursday Night preview opening. Now analysts are predicting that the film will have an $80 Million – $90 Million opening weekend at the box office.



The first film earned $384.3 Million against a $90 Million budget. Now the sequel has a slightly higher budget of $100 Million. That, plus the budget of the third film Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, set for next year, is an estimated $200 Million. With the current hype surrounding both films, they will most likely reach their goals.







The film will definitely be a headache for Disney, as not only are people seemingly more interested in this film over the recent Live-Action Remake of The Little Mermaid, but also the upcoming Pixar film Elemental.



SONY has some big plans for Miles and other Spider-Man properties outside of the animated films. The company seems to be doubling down on their slice of the Marvel pie. Hopefully, they won’t take too many bites or risk getting too full too fast and run out of room.



Source: Variety