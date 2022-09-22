Spider-Gwen and Spider-Ham Figures On The Way From Sentinel

In the mood for more high-priced Spider-Verse collectibles? Sentinel has you covered. The company will produce a two-pack featuring Into the Spider-Verse‘s Spider-Woman (Spider-Gwen) and the Spectacular Spider-Ham!

Gwen has insane articulation, allowing her to pull off some impressive mid-air poses. I’d suggest picking up a display base for this one. If you weren’t a fan of the activist hairstyle she rocked after Miles accidentally got his hand stuck to the side of her head, Sentinel includes an alternative portrait and school uniform torso.

Spider-Ham may not have a lot of articulation, but he does come with a healthy number of interchangeable parts. Peter Porker is packing what looks like four pairs of interchangeable arms, two pairs of legs, and an alternate head. Of course, he’s also packing his mallet, cameras, and a web effect.

Earlier this month, we covered a variant of the Miles Morales figure Sentinel will release in February. Spider-Gwen will arrive a couple of months later in April. She’s priced at $169.99 through the Big Bad Toy Store.

The pair will come with the following:

Interchangeable hands

2 Masked heads

2 Unmasked heads

2 Hair parts

Interchangeable torso part

Phone

Folded hood part

Web effects

Spider-Ham figure Interchangeable arms 2 Heads Hammer Camera



I know Gwen Stacey has become a fan favorite throughout her various incarnations, but I always preferred her to be a tragic character. Her death significantly impacted Peter Parker, and when we keep introducing alternate versions of her from other universes, it feels like it cheapens Spider-Man’s struggle.

However, I do like how she’s handled in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. The same with Miles Morales. I’d only read a few issues here and there after Miles took over Parker’s duties way back when, but he never held my interest long enough because he felt bland. The Sony animated film made him far more likable, and I’d like to see a similar version of him take over in the MCU one day.

What do you think of the two new figures? Should Sentinel make a Kingpin figure in this 6″ scale? Let us know your thoughts below.

[Source: Big Bad Toy Store]