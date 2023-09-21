Space 220 In EPCOT Rolls Out New Menu Items For Second Anniversary







Space 220 in EPCOT is celebrating it’s second year today and in honor of the occasion, the restaurant is offering new menu items!

Food Items:

Neptuna Tartare : Sushi grade yellowfin tuna, avocado crema, mango coulis, edamame, wonton crisp, and yuzu dressing

: Sushi grade yellowfin tuna, avocado crema, mango coulis, edamame, wonton crisp, and yuzu dressing Roasted Asparagus Soup: Jumbo lump crabmeat, roasted poblano and red peppers, citrus chili oil, and crouton

Jumbo lump crabmeat, roasted poblano and red peppers, citrus chili oil, and crouton Bone-in Pork Chop : Slow-roasted 16 oz. pork chop, corn flan, succotash, and spiced applesauce

: Slow-roasted 16 oz. pork chop, corn flan, succotash, and spiced applesauce Pan Roasted Swordfish “Cioppino” : Shrimp, littleneck clams, Prince Edward Island mussels, tomato and fennel seafood broth, and toasted garlic bread

: Shrimp, littleneck clams, Prince Edward Island mussels, tomato and fennel seafood broth, and toasted garlic bread Vanilla Bean Greek Yogurt Parfait : Black sesame crumble, yuzu curd, macerated blackberries, and basil blackberry sauce

: Black sesame crumble, yuzu curd, macerated blackberries, and basil blackberry sauce Cosmic Cupcake: Chocolate plant-based devil’s food cake topped with vanilla frosting and galactic sprinkles (Available on kid’s menu)

Beverages:

Starship Lemonade: Butterfly pea flower, lemonade, and Sprite served with a glow cube (Non-alcoholic)

Butterfly pea flower, lemonade, and Sprite served with a glow cube (Non-alcoholic) Moon Rocks: Lemon juice, blue cotton candy syrup, Sprite, pineapple juice, and pop rocks (Non-alcoholic)

Lemon juice, blue cotton candy syrup, Sprite, pineapple juice, and pop rocks (Non-alcoholic) Solar Flare Sour : Lyre’s Agave Blanco Non-alcoholic Tequila, mango, lime juice, grapefruit bitters, and fever tree tonic water (Zero-proof)

: Lyre’s Agave Blanco Non-alcoholic Tequila, mango, lime juice, grapefruit bitters, and fever tree tonic water (Zero-proof) Galaxy Spritz: Lagoon Bay Aperitif, lychee liqueur, fresh lemon juice, and prosecco

Lagoon Bay Aperitif, lychee liqueur, fresh lemon juice, and prosecco Black Hole Fashioned : Knob Creek Bourbon Whiskey, demerara syrup, and whiskey barrel-aged bitters

: Knob Creek Bourbon Whiskey, demerara syrup, and whiskey barrel-aged bitters M4RG4R1TA: Espolon Blanco Tequila, watermelon lime sour, and salted lime foam

Illumination: Bacardi Rum, Malibu Caribbean Rum, passion fruit, blood orange, pineapple, lime sour, and passion fruit boba

Bacardi Rum, Malibu Caribbean Rum, passion fruit, blood orange, pineapple, lime sour, and passion fruit boba Saturn 2.0 : Bacardi Reserva Ocho Rum, Velvet Falernum Liqueur, orgeat, passion fruit, and lemon juice

: Bacardi Reserva Ocho Rum, Velvet Falernum Liqueur, orgeat, passion fruit, and lemon juice Space Age Mule : Tito’s Homemade Vodka, fresh carrot juice, mango, lime juice, ginger beer, and chili lime seasoning rim

: Tito’s Homemade Vodka, fresh carrot juice, mango, lime juice, ginger beer, and chili lime seasoning rim Command Center: Hendrick’s Gin, St-Germain Elderflower Liqueur, lemon juice, citrus and elderflower foam

Hendrick’s Gin, St-Germain Elderflower Liqueur, lemon juice, citrus and elderflower foam Shuttle Crew: Ketel One Botanical Peach & Orange Blossom Vodka, vanilla, tangerine, Red Bull, and tang foam

Ketel One Botanical Peach & Orange Blossom Vodka, vanilla, tangerine, Red Bull, and tang foam Gamma Burst: Grey Goose Essences Strawberry & Lemongrass, Midori Melon Liqueur, and strawberry popping pearls

The new food and beverage items started today, September 20.

Source: Disney Parks Blog