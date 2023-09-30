SONY’s Spider-Man Spin-Off ‘Silver Sable’ Seemingly Canceled







The SONY Spider-Verse has had its ups and its downs, lately it has been more down than up. While the first Venom film in 2018 was a success its 2021 sequel made far less money ($856.1 Million vs. $506.9 Million) and their 2022 film Morbius being an outright disappointment. The upcoming film Kraven: The Hunter got pushed back from its 2023 release to 2024 and the Madame Web project will most likely get pushed back as well.



Aside from those projects that are in active development they also have other films like El Muerto and Black Cat in early development alongside TV shows like Silk and Spider-Man Noir. But one other film project that is in early development has just hit a major production snag, that one being Silver Sable.







Silver Sable is a character first introduced in The Amazing Spider-Man #265 in June of 1985. She is often seen as a mercenary or government affiliate and is often a member of Heroes for Hire and the Wild Pack. Her skills and abilities are comparable to that of Black Widow.



When SONY was attempting to develop their own Spider-Man shared universe during their time with The Amazing Spider-Man a team-up film called Black & Silver would have seen Black Cat and Silver Sable work together and battle The Vulture. However, these plans were scrapped when SONY canceled the Amazing Spider-Man franchise.



SONY revisited the concept with the success of the Tom Holland portrayal of the character and launched a new Spider-Verse initiative. It now seems that the film may be scrapped entirely as the film’s lead writer, Lindsey Anderson Beer, has left the project.







In an interview with comicbook.com she stated the reason why she left:



“It was something that Sony was looking at and then, as far as I know, is not currently developing. I had to hop off that to another project at the time. I was only on it as people hire writers as, it’s called a ‘weekly,’ I was helping them out.“



With the continued disappointments for SONY’s Spider-Verse films, they may be looking to take a different approach to the Spider-Man IP going forward.



What do you think? Would you want a Silver Sable solo film, or do you just want Marvel to get back the rights to Spider-Man?



Source: comicbook.com