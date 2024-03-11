Sony’s Live-Action Spider-Man Movies Will Return to Theatres Soon!







Spider-Man returns to theatres to cleanse our palette after Madame Web left audiences sour. Every live-action Spidey flick will be appearing in Cinemark theatres starting this April!

Comicbookmovie.com reports that this movie, in conjunction with Cinemark, is to celebrate 100 years of Columbia Pictures. Yes, each Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland Spider-Man movie will be back on the silver screen!

Thankfully, Cinemark isn’t attempting to do a one-day marathon with the three Peter Parkers. The dates are split up (chronologically) between April, May, and June.

Here’s the breakdown for each movie’s premiere:

Spider-Man – April 15

Spider-Man 2 – April 22

Spider-Man 3 – April 29

The Amazing Spider-Man – May 6

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 – May 13

Spider-Man: Homecoming – May 20

Spider-Man: Far From Home – May 27

Spider-Man: No Way Home – June 3

While not all Spidey films are home runs, this may be the first time some younger Marvel fans will get to see bangers like Spider-Man 2 in theatres. Ah, I remember that day in 2004 … mainly because some jerk had a laser pointer in the theatre.

I’m not sure how long this was planned, but it could be Sony’s way of drumming up excitement for the next Spider-Universe film, Kraven the Hunter. As we’ve seen with Morbius and Madame Web, audience knowledge and/or interest in solo side character movies isn’t high right now.

Kraven the Hunter will be released on August 30. It had previously been slated for October 2023 but was delayed due to the SAG-AFTRA strike.

Kelly Marcel’s Venom 3 is slated for November 8. However, it probably won’t tie into the current Spider-Man storyline since they take place in a separate universe. There’s still that bit of the symbiote left in Tom Holland’s Spidey’s world, but who knows if that will be expanded on anytime soon.

Will you be seeing Peter’s return to the theatres? Which one? Let us know!

[Source: Comicbookmovie.com]