Sony Pushes Spider-Verse ‘Kraven’ Film Release Way Back







Sony’s Kraven the Hunter was supposed to be 2024’s second Spider-Man-adjacent film. However, the studio is trying to put as much space between it and Madam Web as possible. Kraven is just barely staying in the calendar year.

The Hollywood Reporter is reporting that the live-action adaptation of the comic book villain, starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson, has been moved from August 30 to December 13. The Karate Kid previously held this date. Sony has since moved that reboot to May 30, 2025.

Karven the Hunter isn’t being moved due to production delays; it has been ready to go for a while. The latest Spidey adversary flick was initially slated to debut last October. Sony decided against this since the actor’s strike would have left the movie without a cast to talk it up in the press.

While the new date frees it from the Summer blockbuster season, it will directly compete with The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim. However, since this latest LotR prequel is an anime, it may not be fighting for the same audience interested in Kraven.

Kraven the Hunter is written by Expendables 2 and Equalizer 2 scribe Richard Wenk. J.C. Chandor served as director; his previous works include A Most Violent Year and Margin Call.

Sony’s strategy with the Spider-Universe movies is confusing. Venom, so far, has only the slightest connection to the MCU, thanks to the events of No Way Home. Madame Web (aside from being plain awful) refused to connect directly with Peter Parker at all. Morbius … well, the less said about that, the better.

Is Kraven the Hunter going to be any different?

Sony may want to separate these characters if the current Spider-Man (Tom Holland) gets swapped out for someone else. Moving parts in the background and the Marvel/Disney deal erect roadblocks for a truly connected world where Spider-Man and his rogue gallery exist together.

[Source: The Hollywood Reporter]