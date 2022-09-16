Sony Delays Three Marvel Films Including Madame Web and Kraven the Hunter

Yesterday Disney moved around some of their theatrical release dates and now Sony has just done the same with three of their upcoming Marvel titles including: Kraven the Hunter, Madame Web and an yet to be titled film. Sony is working on the Marvel titles that are in line with the Spider-Man universe, to which they retain the rights to do.

The release dates for these films have shifted by several months each.

Kraven the Hunter, which was set to release on January 13, 2023 has been moved to October 6, 2023. While Madame Web was originally supposed to release on the October 6 date Kraven the Hunter was moved to, it is now releasing on February 16, 2024. The third film, which is currently untitled, was previously scheduled for a June 7, 2024 release and is now pushed back several weeks until July 12, 2024.

Source: Comicbook.com