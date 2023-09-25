Someone Used AI to Turn Johnny Depp Into Disney Princesses

Have you ever wanted to see what Johnny Depp would look like as a Disney Princess? If you are like me you never, ever, ever, gave it a thought. Well if you wondered you are in luck because someone used AI to turn Johnny into several princesses and he honestly can pull most of them off.
For your Monday enjoyment, I will present the wonderful work of @The_AI_Dreams
Johnny Depp as Tinker Bell.
It’s just pixie dust!
Johhny Depp as Belle from ‘Beauty and the Beast’
He can be Beauty and the Beast (buy Sauvage by Dior now)
Johnny Depp as Cinderella
I’m sure he looks just as good at midnight.
Johnny Depp as Merida from “Brave”
He can shoot for his own hand!
Johnny Depp as Snow White
Honestly, it would probably be better than the upcoming Disney live-action film.
Johnny Depp as Rapunzel
He’s got a frying pan and a dream!
Johnny Depp as Tiana
Trials and tribulations, he’s had his share.
Johnny Depp as Aurora from Sleeping Beauty
Make it pink!
Johnny Depp as Elsa
Letting it go!
There you have it. Johnny Depp as “princesses.”
I bet you didn’t know you needed to see this today and now you have. Or maybe you didn’t need to see it and now you can’t unsee it. Either way, Happy Monday!
Source: Facebook and credit to @The_AI_Dreams
