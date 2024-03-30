Search
Someone Snuck Into Off Limits Animatronic Area At Disneyland And Made A Video

Disneyland

Published on

By Kambrea Pratt
In 2024 gaining views is the most important thing to some people and influencers keep pushing boundaries. In the latest example of this, some guy on Instagram posted a video filmed of the off-limits area with the Native American animatronics that are along the river at Disneyland. 

Of course, just because this individual posted it doesn’t mean they took the video, but they didn’t say it wasn’t them either. It’s always possible someone who works there took the video as well. At this point we don’t know the whole story, just that the video was posted on someone’s Instagram account.

You can watch the video HERE via @joneshousing on Instagram.

This area is located along the water where the river boats will pass by. Several areas are set up featuring animatronics to go along with the story. 

If the person filming were caught, they could face trespassing charges and be banned from Disney parks for life. Please don’t behave in this way.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!


Pirates & Princesses (PNP) is an independent, opinionated fan-powered news blog that covers Disney and Universal Theme Parks, Themed Entertainment and related Pop Culture from a consumer's point of view. Opinions expressed by our contributors do not necessarily reflect the views of PNP, its editors, affiliates, sponsors or advertisers. PNP is an unofficial news source and has no connection to The Walt Disney Company, NBCUniversal or any other company that we may cover.

Pirates & Princesses (TM) is a registered trademark of Clownfish Studios LLC. Contents © 2015-2024 WebReef Media, a subsidiary of Clownfish Studios LLC