Snow White 85th Anniversary Dooney and Bourke Pieces and a Tumbler Now Available

In celebration of the 85th anniversary of ‘Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,’ which released December 21, 1937, Disney and Dooney and Bourke have collaborated on three new pieces.
The print is done in stylized, almost geometrical pattern on a cream colored, cotton coated fabric. The handles, straps and trim are done in red.
Personally I am not a huge fan of this design, but I’m sure many will like it.
Let’s take a look!
Snow White 85th Anniversary Satchel – $298
This piece measures 9” H x 11” W x 6” D with a handle drop of 5″ and a strap drop of 26.”
“You’re as iconic as Snow White in this elegant and whimsical satchel by Dooney & Bourke. Created in honor of the 85th anniversary of Walt Disney’s Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, it features leather trim, goldtone hardware and a commemorative leather tag. The allover artistic print of Snow White, her dear friends and the famous apple proves that Disney’s first princess will always be a true original, just like you.
- Allover artwork inspired by Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs
- Screen art on coated cotton*
- Genuine leather trims
- Zip top closure with two leather pulls
- Three interior slip pockets, including cell phone pocket
- Interior zip pocket
- Interior key hook
- Leather carry handles
- Adjustable, detachable leather shoulder strap
- Removable leather apple tag with debossed ”Disney’s Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs 85” in gold metallic ink
- Goldtone hardware
- Fabric lined
- Metal feet”
Snow White 85th Anniversary Crossbody Bag – $248
This bag measures 10 1/4” H x 4” W x 10 1/2” L with a strap drop length of 25.”
“You’re as iconic as Snow White in this elegant and whimsical crossbody bag by Dooney & Bourke. Created in honor of the 85th anniversary of Walt Disney’s Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, it features leather trim, goldtone hardware and a commemorative leather tag. The allover artistic print of Snow White, her dear friends and the famous apple proves that Disney’s first princess will always be a true original, just like you.
- Allover artwork inspired by Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs
- Screen art on coated cotton*
- Genuine leather trims
- Zip top closure with leather pulls
- Exterior zip pocket with leather pull
- Three interior slip pockets, including cell phone pocket
- Interior zip pocket
- Interior key hook
- Adjustable, detachable leather shoulder strap
- Goldtone hardware
- Fabric lined“
Snow White 85th Anniversary Wristlet – $168
This piece measures 4 1/2” H x 8 1/4” W x 1” D with a strap length of 7″.
“You’re as iconic as Snow White in this elegant and whimsical wristlet wallet by Dooney & Bourke. Created in honor of the 85th anniversary of Walt Disney’s Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, it features leather trim, goldtone hardware and a removable leather wrist strap. The allover artistic print of Snow White, her dear friends and the famous apple proves that Disney’s first princess will always be a true original, just like you.
- Allover artwork inspired by Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs
- Screen art on coated cotton*
- Leather trim
- Zip closure with leather pull
- Two compartments
- One zip compartment
- Twelve interior card slots
- Fabric lined
- Removable leather wrist strap
- Goldtone hardware“
A ‘Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs’ 85th Anniversary Tumbler is also available for $24.99
This piece measures approx. 7 1/4” H x 4 1/2” W (at handle) x 3 1/4” Diameter and holds 18 0z.
It is hand wash only.
“Modern art enthusiasts will find this Snow White Travel Tumbler the fairest of all. Contemporary graphics heat up this stainless steel drinkware with handle and press-on sipper lid.
- Stainless steel travel tumbler
- Modernist Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs graphics, includes the evil Queen
- Handle
- Sliding sipper lid
- Silicone gasket“
These bags are available now! What do you think? Comment and let us know!
Pirates & Princesses (PNP) is an independent, opinionated fan-powered news blog that covers Disney and Universal Theme Parks, Themed Entertainment and related Pop Culture from a consumer's point of view. Opinions expressed by our contributors do not necessarily reflect the views of PNP, its editors, affiliates, sponsors or advertisers. PNP is an unofficial news source and has no connection to The Walt Disney Company, NBCUniversal or any other company that we may cover.