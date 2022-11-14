Snow White 85th Anniversary Dooney and Bourke Pieces and a Tumbler Now Available

In celebration of the 85th anniversary of ‘Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,’ which released December 21, 1937, Disney and Dooney and Bourke have collaborated on three new pieces.

The print is done in stylized, almost geometrical pattern on a cream colored, cotton coated fabric. The handles, straps and trim are done in red.

Personally I am not a huge fan of this design, but I’m sure many will like it.

Let’s take a look!

This piece measures 9” H x 11” W x 6” D with a handle drop of 5″ and a strap drop of 26.”

“You’re as iconic as Snow White in this elegant and whimsical satchel by Dooney & Bourke. Created in honor of the 85th anniversary of Walt Disney’s Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, it features leather trim, goldtone hardware and a commemorative leather tag. The allover artistic print of Snow White, her dear friends and the famous apple proves that Disney’s first princess will always be a true original, just like you.

Allover artwork inspired by Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

Screen art on coated cotton*

Genuine leather trims

Zip top closure with two leather pulls

Three interior slip pockets, including cell phone pocket

Interior zip pocket

Interior key hook

Leather carry handles

Adjustable, detachable leather shoulder strap

Removable leather apple tag with debossed ”Disney’s Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs 85” in gold metallic ink

Goldtone hardware

Fabric lined

Metal feet”

This bag measures 10 1/4” H x 4” W x 10 1/2” L with a strap drop length of 25.”

“You’re as iconic as Snow White in this elegant and whimsical crossbody bag by Dooney & Bourke. Created in honor of the 85th anniversary of Walt Disney’s Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, it features leather trim, goldtone hardware and a commemorative leather tag. The allover artistic print of Snow White, her dear friends and the famous apple proves that Disney’s first princess will always be a true original, just like you.

Allover artwork inspired by Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

Screen art on coated cotton*

Genuine leather trims

Zip top closure with leather pulls

Exterior zip pocket with leather pull

Three interior slip pockets, including cell phone pocket

Interior zip pocket

Interior key hook

Adjustable, detachable leather shoulder strap

Goldtone hardware

Fabric lined“

This piece measures 4 1/2” H x 8 1/4” W x 1” D with a strap length of 7″.

“You’re as iconic as Snow White in this elegant and whimsical wristlet wallet by Dooney & Bourke. Created in honor of the 85th anniversary of Walt Disney’s Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, it features leather trim, goldtone hardware and a removable leather wrist strap. The allover artistic print of Snow White, her dear friends and the famous apple proves that Disney’s first princess will always be a true original, just like you.

Allover artwork inspired by Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

Screen art on coated cotton*

Leather trim

Zip closure with leather pull

Two compartments

One zip compartment

Twelve interior card slots

Fabric lined

Removable leather wrist strap

Goldtone hardware“

This piece measures approx. 7 1/4” H x 4 1/2” W (at handle) x 3 1/4” Diameter and holds 18 0z.

It is hand wash only.

“Modern art enthusiasts will find this Snow White Travel Tumbler the fairest of all. Contemporary graphics heat up this stainless steel drinkware with handle and press-on sipper lid.

Stainless steel travel tumbler

Modernist Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs graphics, includes the evil Queen

Handle

Sliding sipper lid

Silicone gasket“

These bags are available now! What do you think? Comment and let us know!