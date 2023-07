Sneak Peek Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party Merchandise

Today the ticket sales for Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party at Walt Disney World open up to everyone and not just resort hotel guests. The holiday special ticketed event will run from November 9 – December 22 on select nights. To go along with this Disney has offered a sneak peek at upcoming event-exclusive merchandise.

“Unwrap a first look at the Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party merchandise, coming exclusively to the party this holiday season at Magic Kingdom Park. 🎁 🎄 This special event runs select nights November 9 to December 22 offering festive fun for everyone. Tickets available now!”

One of the pieces they offered a look at is this year’s Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party (MVMCP) Spirit Jersey.

They also gave a look at a kids T-shirt, mug, ornament and pin!

Tickets for the event are on sale now!

2023 Event Dates

Thursday, November 9

Friday, November 10

Monday, November 13

Tuesday, November 14

Thursday, November 16

Friday, November 17

Sunday, November 19

Tuesday, November 21

Wednesday, November 22

Sunday, November 26

Tuesday, November 28

Thursday, November 30

Friday, December 1

Sunday, December 3

Tuesday, December 5

Thursday, December 7

Friday, December 8

Sunday, December 10

Tuesday, December 12

Thursday, December 14

Friday, December 15

Sunday, December 17

Tuesday, December 19

Thursday, December 21

Friday, December 22

Prices run between $159 – $199 (plus tax) per Adult (10+) and $149-$189 (plus tax) per child (3-9.)

