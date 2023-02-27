Sneak Peek At EPCOT Flower & Garden Festival Orange Bird and Snow White Merchandise







Disney is gearing up for the start of the 2023 EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival on March 1. The event takes place around EPCOT and runs until July 5, 2023. Today we were given a sneak peek at some upcoming merchandise based on the famous Orange Bird and Snow White.

Disney’s Orange Bird has become one of the mascots for the flowering event. This year a vintage 1970’s vibe is being given to the merchandise and it’s incredibly cute!

There will be a Spirit Jersey featuring the 1970’s styled Orange Bird.

Loungefly will offer a backpack.

Ears will also be available.

CORKCICLE is offering a Munchling tumbler for sale.

Snow White is also being added as a mascot for this year’s event.

Snow White Flower and Garden Festival Dooney and Bourke.

New floral ear headband.

Figment Crocs featuring Figment, Snow White and the Orange Bird will also be available for purchase.

These items can be found at the Creations Shop. The Odyssey and various Festival Market booths.

Source: Disney Parks Blog