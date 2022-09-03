Sneak Peek at Disney Merchandise Coming To D23 Expo

The D23 Expo is quickly approaching running from September 9 – 11 in Anaheim, CA. Of course this year is the start of the Walt Disney Company’s 100th anniversary so we can expect some extra special things ( and probably some announcements we won’t like) from the event.
Here’s some of the Merchandise that is ‘debuting’ at the Expo!
Duck Tales Bomber Jacket
Ducktales joggers
Reversible “Art of Skiing” Bucket Hat
Tron Loungefly Backpack
Flynn’s Arcade: The Tron Pin and Patch set
Limited-Edition Disney Hercules Muses Figure from our Hercules 25th anniversary collection
Just One Bite Bag
Color Me Courtney Tiana Headband Set
Mad Tea Party Purse
Shanghai and Hong Kong Disneyland Ears.
Castles of Disney Pin
Marvel
Lucasfilm
Super 7 Willow figure. This will only be available at Disney Parks and on Shop Disney.
Avatar
