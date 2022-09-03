Sneak Peek at Disney Merchandise Coming To D23 Expo

The D23 Expo is quickly approaching running from September 9 – 11 in Anaheim, CA. Of course this year is the start of the Walt Disney Company’s 100th anniversary so we can expect some extra special things ( and probably some announcements we won’t like) from the event.

Here’s some of the Merchandise that is ‘debuting’ at the Expo!

Duck Tales Bomber Jacket

Ducktales joggers

Goofy Sweater

Reversible “Art of Skiing” Bucket Hat

Tron Loungefly Backpack

Goofy Dippy Dawg Plush

Flynn’s Arcade: The Tron Pin and Patch set

Limited-Edition Disney Hercules Muses Figure from our Hercules 25th anniversary collection

Just One Bite Bag

Color Me Courtney Tiana Headband Set

Mad Tea Party Purse

Dumbo Planter

Shanghai and Hong Kong Disneyland Ears.

Castles of Disney Pin

Marvel

Lucasfilm

Super 7 Willow figure. This will only be available at Disney Parks and on Shop Disney.

Avatar

What do you think? Comment and let us know!