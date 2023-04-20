Snail Mail Could Be Key To DeSantis’ Nullification of Reedy Creek Agreement With Disney?







The battle between Florida’s Governor Ron DeSantis and Disney continues. DeSantis is attempting to nullify an agreement made by the Reedy Creek Improvement Board with Disney before it was changed to the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District. His argument could hinge on a requirement of notification via mail.

Previously Disney argued that their agreement with essentially themselves to turn the power over to themselves and not lose their special privileges after their special district moved to state control was valid because they presented their changes in two public forums and posted it in the Orlando Sentinel.

Now DeSantis is going to attempt to nullify the agreement under the Florida law’s stipulation that land owners needed to be notified by mail of a new agreement.

“Under Florida law, new district agreements must be considered in at least two public hearings, and notices about the hearings must be published in a general circulation newspaper.

Districts also must mail out notices of the new agreement to all property owners affected by the decision.”

The issue is that Disney still tried to delegate power to itself to circumvent government action they knew was coming. That is going to be where they are looking for potential legal action against the company. However, Disney can also sue the new board for damages if they violate the agreement.

Right now the legality of the new agreement has to first be established.

I think everyone is simply getting tired of it. Maybe if Disney spent as much energy on fixing and building in the parks as they try to outsmart the government, they would have had EPCOT finished in 2022 and the Tron coaster would have opened months ago.

It’s all just getting tiresome.

Source: New York Post