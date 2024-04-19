Smellephants Have Started to Arrive At Walt Disney World — Almost As Good As An E Ticket!







Good news, everyone! The not-highly anticipated update to the Storybook Circus area, Smellephants on Parade, has started to take shape. A Smellephant has arrived.

If you don’t know what Smellephants are, you were blessed. But now I have to ruin your bliss by explaining.

“Smellephants on Parade” is one of Disney’s latest brain farts where they can try to pretend like they are adding new attractions while doing something lame and cheap. Basically, they wanted a sponsored attraction for Scentsy and decided this was the way to go.

Then, they will tell the media and investors that they are bringing new attractions to compete with Universal Orlando’s upcoming Epic Universe.

This time, they are adding pink elephants from “Winnie the Pooh” to the Storybook Circus area of the Magic Kingdom. However, now they will eject smells like popcorn. If you want to smell actual pink elephants you need to go to the World Showcase in Epcot and find someone “drinking around the world.”

Disney is calling it a “search and sniff” experience. If you’ve been to a Disney theme park, you can play that game just by walking around the park; however, those scents are not usually all pleasant.

Here’s how the “search and sniff” experience will work. (They are literally calling people Whiff-sistants.)

“When entering Storybook Circus, guests will stumble upon a casting call posted by Timothy Q. Mouse, seeking out a “Whiff-sistant” to join Dumbo’s newest act. At the ticket booth in front of Big Top Souvenirs, a cast member will provide guests with an illustrated map of the land and a sticker sheet to guide them in their first task as a Whiff-sistant.

And the task is simple: find all eight Smellephant statues scattered around Storybook Circus, using the stickers and map to track their progress.”

Popcorn is just the beginning. Other scents will be coming, like cotton candy and churro. I do not think we will get scents like skunk butt here. Figment has the market locked on that one.

I wonder if they will put in a snack stand that sells all the treats you can smell. It would be like pumping baking smells into Main Street, U.S.A., to try and entice you to buy cookies.

If you are sensitive to smells, you may want to avoid this area in the future.

Now, if you can’t wait to huff the Storybook Circus, I have good news for you. Smellephants on Parade will open next month!

Smell you there!

Source: Disney Parks Blog