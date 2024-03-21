Skydance New Media Unveils “Marvel 1943: Rise Of Hydra”







The world of Marvel video games just received a surprise announcement at this year’s GDC (Game Developers Conference) when Skydance New Media unveiled the first look at Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra at the Epic Games panel.

The game is said to be an action-adventure game that is inspired by the 2010 limited series Captain America/Black Panther: Flags of our Fathers. Players will be able to take control of four playable characters, each with a different gameplay style, as two opposing sides must work together to battle the threat that is Hydra.



The game’s official description states: “In the chaos of war, worlds collide. Captain America and Azzuri, the Black Panther of the 1940s, must overcome their differences and form an uneasy alliance to confront their common enemy. Fighting alongside Gabriel Jones of the Howling Commandos, and Nanali, a Wakandan spy embedded in Occupied Paris, they must join forces to stop a sinister plot that threatens to turn the havoc of WWII into the ultimate rise of Hydra.“







The game is headed up by well known writer and producer Amy Hennig, known for her time at Naughty Dog, primarily the Uncharted series of games. Many also know of Hennig for her unrealized single player Star Wars game that was being developed at Visceral Games under Electronic Arts before the studio was shut down in 2017.



Despite a version of Black Panther appearing as one of the key characters in the game, this is completely unrelated to the in-development standalone Black Panther game that is being made at Electronic Arts (which is currently experiencing some controversy).



Aside from this title Skydance New Media is also currently working on an unannounced Star Wars title, which Hennig is also involved with. It I unknown how much of her canceled “Project Ragtag” will be worked into this title.



Are you looking forward to this new entry into the world of Marvel video games when it releases in 2025? Let us know.