Skiing with Mickey: Did Disney Buy Vail Resorts?!







Just think about it. You’ve booked a much-needed vacation at one of Vail Resorts’ various lovely snow-covered resorts. You’re ready to set out for a skiing adventure, and you see a Cast Member dressed as Mickey Mouse shredding the gnar with Goofy.

Oh, that’s not what you were expecting? Well, if the rumor is true that the Walt Disney Company has purchased Vail Resorts, get used to it.

A post on Reddit alleges that Disney has acquired the resort chain, which has locations in the US, Canada, Australia, and Europe. CEO Bob Iger is probably trying to butter up shareholders by offering them ski holidays if they vote to keep Nelson Peltz out.

Iger was allegedly quoted saying:

“Today marks a historic moment for The Walt Disney Corporation as we welcome Vail Resorts into our family. This acquisition is more than an expansion; it’s a commitment to bringing unique, immersive experiences to life in ways only Disney can. Imagine the magic of Disney meeting the beauty of the mountains – it’s a perfect synergy between storytelling and nature.“

OK, I know what you’re thinking: “But, Mike, you’re always thorough with your sources. Why are we only seeing a Reddit post, not something from a ‘trusted’ news site?”

You’re right. Typically, I wouldn’t say I like referencing Reddit or social media regarding a significant Disney acquisition. Look at the very bottom of the post, and you’ll see why this isn’t appearing on sites like Forbes, CNBC, etc.

Yes, this trending news was all an April Fool’s joke. Considering it only appeared on Reddit, I was surprised it ranked high in search results.

It’s a clever joke if you’re someone who stays at Vail’s various resorts. Imagine having the splendor of nature and a snowy wonderland littered with Disney iconography. Ugh…

[Source: Reddit]