Sigourney Weaver May Sign Onto ‘The Mandalorian & Grogu’







This wouldn’t be Sigourney Weaver’s first time in space, but it would be her introduction into a galaxy far, far away! The famed ALIEN, Galaxy Quest and Ghostbusters actress is currently in talks to join Jon Favreau’s big-screen adventures of The Mandalorian and Grogu.

Deadline is reporting that Weaver is considering a “key role” in the theatrical debut of the Disney+ characters. She’s undoubtedly a commanding presence, even when her screen time is limited to a guest appearance. But how will she fit into the Star Wars universe?

The woman who made Ellen Ripley a legendary character could easily be some Mandalorian matriarch. Or she could be a ruthless Imperial commander or Moff. Maybe even another one of those Jedi who escaped Order 66?

There are some concerns regarding the casting of Sigourney Weaver, even if she is science fiction royalty. It’s not her, in reality, but how she could overshadow other characters depending on the script and potential Kathleen Kennedy tampering.

After Din Djarin took a backseat to Bo-Katan Kryze and weird special guest casting in the last season of The Mandalorian, is there a chance putting Sigourney Weaver in the movie again sideline the main character?

Lucasfilm is keeping the actor’s potential inclusion tight-lipped. If Disney takes the same route we saw with the last Avatar film, Weaver could again take on a role that would be absolutely unrecognizable, which is one of the greatest challenges an actor can face.

Make her a Hutt. There you go. No makeup or distraction. Have her deliver all of the dialog in Huttese. Imagine Mando having to deal with a giant slug who has the voice of Weaver.

I’d watch it. There’s a severe lack of Hutt-controlled gang and smuggling action in Disney’s version of Star Wars. This could change that!

[Source: Deadline]