Should Walt Disney World Add a Ferris Wheel?

Personally, I love the Ferris wheel at any theme park. The Pixar Pal-A-Round at Disney’s California Adventure is a shining example of what majesty a Ferris wheel can bring to any theme park. Mickey Mouse’s face shines brightly from the center of the wheel with famous Pixar characters adorning each cart on the Pal-A-Round. It’s the icon of California Adventure much like Cinderella’s Castle is the icon of Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom.

The Ferris wheel a classic ride that originated in 1893 in Chicago. The Smithsonian Magazine said the wheel was to be America’s rival to the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France. 33 year old George Washington Gale Ferris, Jr. thought up the idea of this rotating wheel. His wheel was 250 feet in diameter, carried 36 cars, and each car could accommodate 60 people total. Ferris’s Chicago Ferris wheel was later demolished, but the idea of the Ferris wheel never died and can be seen at many theme park locations around the globe.

I cannot help but think to myself, should a Ferris wheel be added to Walt Disney World and where would it go? Where it would make the most sense would be at Disney’s Boardwalk Inn Resort because of the 1920s Boardwalk theming at that resort. I heard a rumor that there was supposedly plans to have a Ferris wheel at the resort, but allegedly was scraped for budgetary reasons. I could not find anything online to confirm this rumor.

Another place where it could make sense would be in Storybook Circus in Magic Kingdom. There really is not much room to add a Ferris wheel in this area with the footprint of the new Tron coaster. However, I could see it making sense here with the theming of the area.

When asked other Disney fans gave me suggestions of Disney Springs to see the whole resort and in Epcot as a smaller version of the London Eye. Other suggested that the Ferris wheel would not be a great addition to the resort as it has a slow load and unload speed leading to longer lines.

This is merely daydreaming and musing over the hypothetical location of a Ferris wheel at The Walt Disney World Resort. There was and has not been anything rumored or even hinted at by the company.

I’ll enjoy my Disney Ferris wheel when I visit Disney’s California Adventure because I doubt one will be coming to The Walt Disney World Resort. But, it’s fun to daydream.

If a Ferris wheel was added to The Walt Disney World Resort, where would it make the most sense? Let us know in the comments!