Should Universal Orlando Fans Prepare to Meet the DreamWorks Trollercoaster?







Universal Orlando theme park fans have been joking for some time that the name for the rethemed roller coaster in the new Dreamworks area should be called Trollercoaster. Based on trademark requests discovered by the Permit Princess, the chances of having a Trollercoaster at Universal Studios Florida look more likely.

Based on work done by Alicia Stella, the Permit Princess, we know that Universal has trademarked the name “TROLLERCOASTER.” Since we also know that the former Woody Woodpecker’s Nuthouse Coaster was not demolished when the Woody Woodpecker’s KidZone was closed. Does this mean that the retheme for this coaster will be with the Trolls franchise?

While a trademark filing by Universal Orlando serves as a solid clue for the intention of the new DreamWorks area at Universal Studios Florida. It is not a slam dunk. Several other factors could relate to this trademark, causing it to not happen at Universal Studios Florida.

For example, Universal has filed many trademark claims for titles and has not used them. Also, Universal commonly changes directions with projects.

Still, most importantly, Universal Destinations and Experiences plans to open a family-friendly theme park in Texas. Could this trademark be designed for that theme park?

DreamWorks Land

Alicia Stella also uncovered permits indicating that Universal also claimed a trademark for “DREAMWORKS LAND.” That term has been a rumored name for the DreamWorks area opening at Universal Studios Florida. Of course, it could be for Texas or some other project.

If we were to guess at this point, Trollercoaster looks likely to be the kiddie-style coaster for the new DreamWorks area at Universal Studios Florida. Since Universal Orlando Resort officially announced that the DreamWorks properties would be taking over most of the former KidZone in 2024, we should know more officially soon.

Currently, construction walls block most of the former KidZone area. Though this creates a few challenges for Halloween Horror Nights starting soon, it shows promise as Universal Orlando expands its theme park option for families with younger children. The creation of Illumination’s Minion Land made a bold statement that Universal Studios Florida offers something for all ages. With a probable Trollercoaster, this new DreamWorks area continues the options for families with young children. For more about construction regarding the DreamWorks area, feel free to consult Orlando Park Stop’s article about it. Of course, PiratesAndPrincesses.net will continue to update the happening at Universal Orlando Resort.

Do you think we will sing Trollercoaster (of love) when riding or walking past a new Trolls-themed coaster in 2024? Let us know in the comments below.