shopDisney to Close This Week, Rebranding to the Disney Store







The Disney Store was a staple of several malls in the late 1980s and early 1990s. Although few remain today, the company’s retail arm lived in digital form as shopDisney. However, that’s all about to change.

shopDisney is going to cease to be on St. Valentine’s Day! On February 14th, the digital storefront will change back to the Disney Store, and the shopDisney.com URL will redirect shoppers to disneystore.com.

Attractions Magazine reports that the rebranding will resurrect The Disney Store as the central hub for all merchandise from the multimedia giant. shopDisney replaced the original Disney Store website in 2017.

An official statement from the Walt Disney Company made clear that this is a universal change, most likely to help unify all merch and IPs under the Mouse’s umbrella:

"This is a global transition and we will be making changes over the coming weeks and months. We will have a new logo, and an updated look and feel on our website and across social media platforms, including new imagery, videos, and stories. Over time, you will also see new packaging for purchases and delivery."

It looks like nothing much will change besides the URL and the return of the old logo. If you’re looking to shop at a physical location, there are still a few Disney Stores around the US, but they are shrinking.

The one right by me closed a couple of years ago, leaving only one in Florida (that isn’t inside WDW). Click here to see if a Disney Store is by you!

[Source: Attractions Magazine]