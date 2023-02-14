Shop Disney unveils new Oswald the Lucky Rabbit Disney 100 Collection







Disney has unveiled the new Oswald the Lucky Rabbit Disney 100 Collection. This collection contains pins, housewares, apparel and more!

Let’s take a look!

I really like the long-sleeved T-shirt and pillow.

The desk lamp is pretty fun. I personally would not pay $80 for a desk lamp, but it’s not that much of a stretch.

You can get the 8″ figure for $110.

The plush and ears are affordable and cute!

What do you think? Comment and let us know!