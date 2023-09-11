Shop Disney To Release Christmas Merchandise on September 12

Disney’s Shop Disney website will be releasing their Christmas collections tomorrow, except for their “Munki Munki Holiday Slumber Collection” which will arrive next Monday, September 18.
The collections teased for September 12 include the Disney Homestead Collection and Disney Christmas Collection.
Homestead Collection
Christmas Collection
If you are wanting to get your Disney Christmas going it’s just one more day till it drops.
What do you think? Comment and let us know!
