Shop Disney Reveals New ‘Willow’ Action Figures From Super7

With the new Willow series premiere just a few weeks away, Shop Disney has released new merchandise based on George Lucas and Ron Howard’s 1988 fantasy feature. Super7’s ReAction Figures made up most of the latest merch, which gives us the first real toys associated with the film since the static Tonka miniatures from 34 years ago.

This first wave of ReAction figures includes Madmartigan, General Kael, Sorsha, and Bavmorda. Oddly, there’s no Willow in the Willow toy line. Hopefully, he’ll be in the next wave along with trolls, Cherlindrea, and Fin Raziel.

ReAction Figures are styled after Kenner figures from the ’80s and feature, typically, five points of articulation. Each figure is around 3.75″ tall. The toys are $19.99 each and appear to be ready to ship.

If you’re looking for something more screen-accurate, Shop Disney offers a replica of Cherlindrea’s Wand. This prop is $85 and made of resin. It measures about 18″ long. Unfortunately, I’ve not seen these Disney replicas firsthand. So, I cannot tell you about their quality. However, we may be picking up some of the Indiana Jones props shortly and reviewing them. Hopefully, that will give us an idea of what to expect from future offerings.

Though by appearances it was a gnarled old stick, Cherlindrea’s wand was in fact a powerful tool designed and crafted by the high fey Cherlindrea to increase the overall power of its wielder by channeling magic. Inspired by the wand featured in Willow, this detailed replica comes with its own presentation stand.

If you’re looking for more info on the original Tonka Willow toyline, check out Laura Legends’ video review of the entire set below:

I only had Willow, Madmartigan, and Sorsha. The figures floated around clearance aisles for years, even into the mid-1990s. Along with later RoboCop cartoon figures, you could find a Willow toy here and there at Kaybee Toys or Ames until both were shuttered.

[Source: Shop Disney]