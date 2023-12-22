Shop Disney Restocks Disney Lorcana – The First Chapter Cards







If you missed out on the new Disney Lorcana game by Ravensburger when it launched, you can now get the first series (First Chapter) card sets and more on Shop Disney.

Let’s take a look!

Ready-to-play starter deck

Includes preconstructured deck with a specific card list*

58 trading cards

Cruella De Vil (101 Dalmatians) foil card

Aladdin foil card

11 game tokens

Booster pack with 12 randomized cards

Rulebook

Part of the Disney Lorcana Trading Card Game Collection

Ready-to-play starter deck

Includes preconstructured deck with a specific card list*

58 trading cards

Mickey Mouse as Wayward Sorcerer foil card

Moana foil card

11 game tokens

Booster pack with 12 randomized cards

Rulebook

Part of the Disney Lorcana Trading Card Game Collection

Ready-to-play starter deck

Includes preconstructured deck with a specific card list*

58 trading cards

Simba (The Lion King) foil card

Aurora (Sleeping Beauty) foil card

11 game tokens

Booster pack with 12 randomized cards

Rulebook

Part of the Disney Lorcana Trading Card Game Collection

“The First Chapter is just beginning! Customize your Disney Lorcana Trading Card Game deck with additional cards from The First Chapter. This booster tray is filled with 24 packs, each one featuring 12 random cards including common and uncommon cards, a foil card and two rare, super rare or legendary cards. You won’t know what new possibilities await you in each pack until you open it. With an epic total of 288 cards, it is a legendary gift for your favorite player or collector.

Booster tray includes:

24 booster packs

Each booster pack contains 12 randomized cards

Each pack includes:

Six common cards

Three uncommon cards

Two rare, super rare, or legendary cards

One foil card (random rarity level)”

These are the ones that are still available at the time of writing.