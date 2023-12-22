Shop Disney Restocks Disney Lorcana – The First Chapter Cards

If you missed out on the new Disney Lorcana game by Ravensburger when it launched, you can now get the first series (First Chapter) card sets and more on Shop Disney.
Let’s take a look!
Starter Deck – Cruella De Vil and Aladdin – $16.99
- Ready-to-play starter deck
- Includes preconstructured deck with a specific card list*
- 58 trading cards
- Cruella De Vil (101 Dalmatians) foil card
- Aladdin foil card
- 11 game tokens
- Booster pack with 12 randomized cards
- Rulebook
- Part of the Disney Lorcana Trading Card Game Collection
Starter Deck – Mickey Mouse and Moana – $16.99
- Ready-to-play starter deck
- Includes preconstructured deck with a specific card list*
- 58 trading cards
- Mickey Mouse as Wayward Sorcerer foil card
- Moana foil card
- 11 game tokens
- Booster pack with 12 randomized cards
- Rulebook
- Part of the Disney Lorcana Trading Card Game Collection
Starter Deck – Aurora and Simba – $16.99
- Ready-to-play starter deck
- Includes preconstructured deck with a specific card list*
- 58 trading cards
- Simba (The Lion King) foil card
- Aurora (Sleeping Beauty) foil card
- 11 game tokens
- Booster pack with 12 randomized cards
- Rulebook
- Part of the Disney Lorcana Trading Card Game Collection
Disney Lorcana Trading Card Game by Ravensburger – The First Chapter – Booster Tray – $143.99
“The First Chapter is just beginning! Customize your Disney Lorcana Trading Card Game deck with additional cards from The First Chapter. This booster tray is filled with 24 packs, each one featuring 12 random cards including common and uncommon cards, a foil card and two rare, super rare or legendary cards. You won’t know what new possibilities await you in each pack until you open it. With an epic total of 288 cards, it is a legendary gift for your favorite player or collector.
Booster tray includes:
- 24 booster packs
- Each booster pack contains 12 randomized cards
Each pack includes:
- Six common cards
- Three uncommon cards
- Two rare, super rare, or legendary cards
- One foil card (random rarity level)”
