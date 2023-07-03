Shop Disney Releases New Darth Vader Mouse Ears and Loungefly Mini Backpack

It’s Monday, so that means new items are released on Shop Disney. Today we have a look at two new Star Wars-themed items inspired by the Dark Lord himself, Darth Vader. There were two new Darth Vader pieces released, a set of mouse ears and a Loungefly Mini backpack that glows-in-the-dark. I’m a sucker for glow-in-the-dark items.
Let’s take a look!
Darth Vader Mouse Ear Headband- $34.99
“Let the power go to your head with this Darth Vader ear headband. Fashioned in black and gray stripes with red trim and interior, it has a black veil down the back that calls to mind his signature cape. Topping it off is a black bow accented with a charm depicting the Lord Vader’s chest plate.
- Soft padded fabric ears
- Ears feature allover striped pattern
- Edged in red trim
- Darth Vader chest plate charm
- Black mesh veil down the back
- Black fabric bow“
Darth Vader Glow-in-the-dark Loungefly Mini Backpack – $88
The backpack measures Approx. 12” H (bag, 13” with face panel) x 9” W x 6” D.
“He’s bad to the bone! Along with daily essentials, carry your bottled-up anger around just like Anakin Skywalker in this mini backpack from the dark side by Loungefly. Sith Lord Darth Vader is featured in simulated leather splendor, so lightweight that you won’t even succumb to heavy breathing. Metallic and shiny accents, plus glow-in-the-dark elements, make this iconic villain’s visage pop like the Death Star!
- Mini backpack
- Simulated leather
- Embroidered Darth Vader face and outfit
- Metallic thread and print accents
- Glow-in-the-dark elements on front and sides
- Shiny patent leather eyes, straps and trims
- Quilted front zip compartment with chest plate appliqué
- Double zipper main compartment
- Loungefly logo metal pulls
- Two side slip pockets
- Black finish hardware
- Adjustable padded shoulder straps
- Top carry handle
- Darth Vader logo and electronics print lining“
Here you can see the Glow-in-the-dark details.
The interior lining features Vaders chest plate and his name.
What do you think? Comment and let us know!
