Shop Disney Now Offering 11″ ily 4EVER Disney Princess Inspired Dolls

If you’ve shopped in the toy section at Target you’ve likely seen the 18″ ily Disney dolls. These dolls were basically Disney’s version of Our Generation, My Life As or American Girl type dolls. Each doll came as a Disney Princess-inspired doll. Often the doll itself did not look like the princess it was inspired by, which made them even more realistic and fun. Now Shop Disney is offering 11″ “Barbie” sized versions!

The 18″ dolls from Target are priced at about $34.99 while the 11″ versions from Shop Disney cost $29.99. These new 4EVER dolls seem highly poseable, which I love.

My daughter would have been all about these when she was younger. Heck, I kind of want them.

Let’s take a look!

“Her shirt says New Orleans but this Disney ily 4EVER Doll Inspired by Tiana is ready to go wherever your child’s imagination leads. Dressed in a stylish outfit inspired by Disney’s The Princess and the Frog, she comes with a backpack and water bottle so she’s prepared for serious fun. From the water lily detail on her Minnie Mouse ears headband to the Mickey Mouse pretend balloon with a hidden surprise, she’s totally arrived in style.”

“Time to take a break in the bayou with their favorite fashion doll. This Disney ily 4EVER accessory pack inspired by Tiana has everything they need to kick back and enjoy a little me time in the sun. The 14-piece set includes a pretend bottle of sunscreen, tumbler with straw, pack of beignets, pretend fan, tote bag, makeup bag, pretend speaker, towel, sandals, two bottles of nail polish and sunglasses. Inspired by Disney’s The Princess and the Frog, it also has a pretend cookbook to imagine all the recipes they’ll try once they get back home.”

“This Disney ily 4EVER fashion pack, inspired by Tiana, has all the right ingredients for your young one to create delightful scenarios centered around the gifted chef. Designed for their Disney ily 4EVER dolls, the nine-piece set includes a top, shorts, hat, shoes, glasses and a camera highlighted with motifs that evoke Disney’s The Princess and the Frog.”

“Having a ball is as easy as Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Boo with this Disney ily 4EVER doll inspired by Cinderella. It’s written right on the cool shirt that’s part of her outfit reminiscent of Walt Disney’s Cinderella. Everything about her says fun, from the shimmer of her Minnie Mouse ears headband to the Mickey Mouse pretend balloon with a surprise inside. There’s no end to all the adventures they can have together — or the clothes she can wear. Playtime will fly by, so better not be late.”

“Look at the time! There’s so much to do and imagine with this Disney ily 4EVER accessory pack inspired by Cinderella. Designed for their favorite fashion doll, this 16-piece set includes everything a fabulous social schedule requires, from the pretend digital clock that says 11:59 and pretend computer to the silver slipper bookends, journal and pumpkin-scented air freshener. The little banner features Cinderella’s motto, ”A Dream Is a Wish Your Heart Makes.” This set reminds your little one that they have what it takes to make it come true.”

“A vision in shimmery blue and the softest white, this Disney ily 4EVER fashion pack inspired by Cinderella will make their Disney ily 4EVER doll look as if she’s stepped out of a dream. The seven-piece set includes a sweater with carriage icon, a skirt, purse, earrings and watch. The headband looks like the signature bow from Walt Disney’s Cinderella. The silver slippers are just as pretty as glass but so much more practical. All the better to dance past midnight.”

“This Disney ily 4EVER doll inspired by Snow White is a true original, just like your child. Her adorable outfit evokes Walt Disney’s Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, from the bow on her Minnie Mouse ears headband to the apple pattern on her sweater. She even comes with a Mickey Mouse pretend balloon with a hidden surprise. She’s ready for every amazing adventure your child can imagine like baking, apple picking or conquering an evil queen.”

“Time for walkies with their favorite fashion doll and their brand new pup. This Disney ily 4EVER accessory pack inspired by Snow White, the original Disney Princess animal lover, includes all the fun gear a dog and his best friend needs. The 11-piece set includes a dog action figure plus pretend leash, dog toy, brush, treats and more. Dopey and Doc can be spotted in the design of the set that is inspired by Walt Disney’s Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs and sure to spark hours of playful fun.”

“Inspired by Disney’s original princess, this Snow White Disney ily 4EVER fashion pack will be the apple of their eye as your child creates delightful scenarios. Designed for their favorite Disney ily 4EVER doll, this nine-piece set includes a stylish top and skirt, glasses, shoes, purse, bracelet and more highlighted with motifs that evoke the fairest of them all.”

“A day at the beach? A dream day at Disneyland? Wherever their imaginations take them, this Disney ily 4EVER Doll inspired by Ariel is ready to make a splash. She’s dressed for adventure in her cool look inspired by Disney’s The Little Mermaid. The outfit is topped off with a Minnie Mouse ear headband and a Mickey Mouse balloon that hides a surprise inside. She is just as happy to chill out at home with friends though. After all, fun can happen anywhere. All you have to do is dive in.”

“Everything they need to get the fun rolling is in this Disney ily 4EVER fashion pack inspired by Ariel. Designed for their Disney ily 4EVER doll, the set includes roller skates, a helmet, bracelet, watch, stickers and hip pack. The glittery outfit features a top that says ”Be Heard,” which is totally fitting. After all, just like in Disney’s The Little Mermaid, it’s all about finding your own voice.”

“Where will your child’s imagination take them next? With this Disney ily 4EVER doll inspired by Jasmine, playtime becomes the greatest ride of all. Wearing her on point outfit inspired by Disney’s Aladdin and topped off with a Minnie Mouse ears headband and a Mickey Mouse pretend balloon with a surprise inside, she’s ready for anything your child can imagine. A day of shopping? A music festival? Or maybe the best thing of all, hanging out with your best friend. Wherever they go, she’ll always remind them to let their heart decide.”

“Starting the day off with a roar, it’s off to get a smoothie with friends and maybe do a little (or a lot of) shopping. The whole world is theirs when they dress their Disney ily 4EVER doll in this Disney ily 4EVER fashion pack inspired by Jasmine. With a touch of sparkle and colorful tiger stripes, this 10-piece set includes a stylish outfit with coordinating clutch purse, necklace and hair scrunchie featuring motifs inspired by Disney’s Aladdin. Pretty sandals and a pretend smart watch, sunglasses and smoothie complete the fierce look.”

“There’s so much to do in the great wide somewhere. They’ll enjoy hours of enchanted play with this Disney ily 4EVER doll inspired by Belle. She wears an outfit that evokes Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, including a glittery Minnie Mouse ears headband and a Mickey Mouse pretend balloon that holds a surprise. The only question is, what will their first adventure be? Something they read about in a favorite book? A trip to an enchanted place? This smart-looking, fully poseable doll will make playtime fun come to life.”

“Will it be a trip to the French countryside or a picnic closer to home? This Disney ily 4EVER fashion pack inspired by Belle includes everything they need to dress their Disney ily 4EVER doll in country chic. The set includes a blouse, pants and boots adorned with roses as enchanting as the one in Disney’s Beauty and the Beast. The pretty necklace, earrings and basket brimming with pretend bread and fruit are finishing touches to a look that will have the whole town talking.”

“The tale as old as time has been brought into the present with this Disney ily 4EVER accessory pack inspired by Disney’s animated Beauty and the Beast. This 13-piece contemporary collection, designed specially for their Disney ily 4EVER doll, gives the classic fairytale a refreshing new look.”

Other princesses just have accessory packs and no doll (yet)

“She has the new issue of Gamerz magazine and a tapioca ball tea to go from her favorite place. Is she a top gamer? The next great tech entrepreneur? Imagine the scenarios your child can dream up for their Disney ily 4EVER doll – and themselves – with this cool and colorful Disney ily 4EVER fashion pack inspired by Mulan. The eight-piece set includes a dress, beanie, amazing shoes, rainbow checked socks, handbag and jacket featuring motifs inspired by Disney’s Mulan.”

“Being strong and fierce starts with a great workout and fabulous gear, of course. This Disney ily 4EVER accessory pack inspired by Mulan features everything they need to imagine a fun workout with their favorite fashion doll. The eight-piece set includes a pretend yoga mat, bag, water bottle, six weights complete with a stand, jump rope, exercise ring, sticker sheet and tablet that shows off some amazing moves. So what will their first workout be? Power yoga? Weight training? With this fun set, their workout buddy is ready for anything.”

“A creative collection that any stylish artist will look a picture in, this Disney ily 4EVER fashion pack inspired by Rapunzel will make their Disney ily 4EVER doll look as if she’s stepped out of a fairytale. The seven-piece set includes a sweater with lattice ribbons on the sleeves, denim shorts, shoes, backpack, necklace and two notebooks. The coordinated ensemble will conjure up memories of Disney’s Tangled as they dress them up for a towering adventure.”

“For your busy artist, this Disney ily 4EVER accessory pack inspired by Rapunzel includes everything they need to be creative with their favorite fashion doll. The 16-piece set features a pretend art box, pencils, paint brushes, paint palette, canvas with easel, sketch book and more. They can display the ”R” sign, mirror and adorable Pascal art piece anywhere their art desires. Except in a locked tower, of course, because this pack, inspired by Disney’s Tangled, is all about setting their imaginations free.”

“Let it snow. Their Disney ily 4EVER doll will be nice and cozy indoors in this snuggly Disney ily 4EVER fashion pack inspired by Elsa. The eight-piece set includes a fuzzy robe with a sweet allover Olaf print, a sleep mask with ”Nap Queen” print, a pajama set with ”Make Your Own Magic” print, slippers and a shimmery hair scrunchie. Topping off the charm is the little snowman from Disney’s Frozen reimagined as a fun little mug.”

“It’s the first day of school. Or maybe it’s the perfect day to find a quiet writing spot, just around the river bend. Your child can create so many delightful and inspiring scenarios with this Disney ily 4EVER fashion pack inspired by Pocahontas. Designed for their Disney ily 4EVER dolls, the eight-piece set features motifs that evoke Disney’s Pocahontas and includes a stylish flannel shirt, a ”Camp Meeko” tank top, shorts, boots, baseball cap, binoculars, compass and a book on bird watching.”

This one reminds me of Mal from ‘Descendants,’ which makes sense as it is based on Maleficent.

“They’re ready to rock with this Disney ily 4EVER fashion pack inspired by Aurora. Designed for their Disney ily 4EVER doll, it features iconic elements from Walt Disney’s Sleeping Beauty like the epic dragon, thorns and roses. The eight-piece set includes an on-trend outfit and boots plus a fierce headband and bag. Topping it off is a VIP ticket to a mythical concert by Dragons & Roses.”

“They’re ready for action when they dress their Disney ily 4EVER doll in this Disney ily 4EVER Fashion Pack inspired by Moana. Everything they need for a day enjoying and beautifying the seaside is here even if it’s just in their mind’s eye. The set includes a cute outfit, baseball cap, sneakers, sunglasses and bucket featuring motifs inspired by Disney’s Moana. It even includes a water bottle to get the clean-up started. Where the adventure leads from there is up to them and wherever the wind takes them.”

These items are available on Shop Disney now!

