Shop Disney Has Holiday Ewok Merchandise

I am a big Ewok fan. I know many people can’t stand them, but they are something I’ve been drawn to since I was a kid. Now Shop Disney has released some Ewok items for the holiday season. Sadly, it’s limited for me size wise, but it’s better than nothing.
Let’s take a look!
Spirit Jersey Ewok Christmas Sweater (Juniors) – $79.99
Sizes 4-14
“You’ll be cute and cozy for all your galactic holiday outings in this festive sweater inspired by Star Wars. The merry design includes Ewoks, colorful string lights, candy canes and more.
- Holiday-themed Ewok artwork
- Fair isle design with candy canes, string lights, presents, and Christmas trees
- Festive ”Star Wars” across back shoulder
- Ribbed crew neck
- Long sleeves
- Ribbed cuffs and hem
- Inspired by the Star Wars saga
- Part of the Star Wars Holiday Collection
- 100% Cotton“
Ewok Christmas T-Shirt For Kids – $19.99
I wish this came in adult sizes.
Sizes on this piece are kids 4-14
“Enjoy the holiday season with the cuddly Ewoks on the front and back of this soft tee. It features screen art of the furry inhabitants of Endor, a chest pocket on a red and white striped patch, and contrast cuffs.
- Soft jersey fabric
- Christmas themed Ewok screen art on front and back
- Red and white striped sewn-on fabric patch
- Crew neck
- Short sleeves with contrast cuffs
- Woven holiday Star Wars logo tag at hem
- Vented hem
- Star Wars neck tape
- Inspired by the Star Wars saga“
Ewok Spirit Jersey Sweater Cardigan Adults – $129.99
The price on this is ridiculous! I love Christmas and I love Ewoks but that price is just silly. Whoever priced these must have prices the Galactic Starcruiser. Or are they going to announce some new holiday event on board featuring ewoks?
Sizes XS-XXL
“You’ll be cozy for all your galactic holiday outings in this cute Christmas cardigan. Featuring artwork of Ewoks, candy canes, presents, and snowflakes this zip-up sweater will keep you warm this merry season.
- Intarsia knit cardigan
- Color block design with candy canes, snowflakes, presents and
- Embroidered Ewok appliqués
- Fair Isle design on sleeves
- Festive ”Star Wars” text on back
- Ribbed collar neck
- Zip-up front
- Dropped shoulders
- Long sleeves with rubbed cuff
- Front patch pockets
- Ribbed hem
- Inspired by the Star Wars saga
- Part of the Star Wars Christmas Collection
- 100% Cotton“
Ewok Holiday Plush – $24.99
“Sing out ”Yub Nub” this Yule season alongside this furry Wicket the Ewok plush toy with satin candy cane at hand, and prepare to celebrate Life Day in the Star Wars galaxy.
- Embroidered features
- Soft plush construction
- Fabric Ewok hood
- Furry tufts
- Satin ”candy cane”
- Inspired by Star Wars: Return the Jedi
- Part of the Star Wars Christmas Collection
- Polyester
- Approx. 11 3/4” H“
I do have to wonder if this is tied so some Galactic Starcruiser holiday offering, but for now it’s just for those of us who love Ewoks!
What do you think? Comment and let us now!
