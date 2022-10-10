Shop Disney Has Holiday Ewok Merchandise

I am a big Ewok fan. I know many people can’t stand them, but they are something I’ve been drawn to since I was a kid. Now Shop Disney has released some Ewok items for the holiday season. Sadly, it’s limited for me size wise, but it’s better than nothing.

Let’s take a look!

Sizes 4-14

“You’ll be cute and cozy for all your galactic holiday outings in this festive sweater inspired by Star Wars. The merry design includes Ewoks, colorful string lights, candy canes and more.

Holiday-themed Ewok artwork

Fair isle design with candy canes, string lights, presents, and Christmas trees

Festive ”Star Wars” across back shoulder

Ribbed crew neck

Long sleeves

Ribbed cuffs and hem

Inspired by the Star Wars saga

Part of the Star Wars Holiday Collection

100% Cotton“

I wish this came in adult sizes.

Sizes on this piece are kids 4-14

“Enjoy the holiday season with the cuddly Ewoks on the front and back of this soft tee. It features screen art of the furry inhabitants of Endor, a chest pocket on a red and white striped patch, and contrast cuffs.

Soft jersey fabric

Christmas themed Ewok screen art on front and back

Red and white striped sewn-on fabric patch

Crew neck

Short sleeves with contrast cuffs

Woven holiday Star Wars logo tag at hem

Vented hem

Star Wars neck tape

Inspired by the Star Wars saga“

The price on this is ridiculous! I love Christmas and I love Ewoks but that price is just silly. Whoever priced these must have prices the Galactic Starcruiser. Or are they going to announce some new holiday event on board featuring ewoks?

Sizes XS-XXL

“You’ll be cozy for all your galactic holiday outings in this cute Christmas cardigan. Featuring artwork of Ewoks, candy canes, presents, and snowflakes this zip-up sweater will keep you warm this merry season.

Intarsia knit cardigan

Color block design with candy canes, snowflakes, presents and

Embroidered Ewok appliqués

Fair Isle design on sleeves

Festive ”Star Wars” text on back

Ribbed collar neck

Zip-up front

Dropped shoulders

Long sleeves with rubbed cuff

Front patch pockets

Ribbed hem

Inspired by the Star Wars saga

Part of the Star Wars Christmas Collection

100% Cotton“

“Sing out ”Yub Nub” this Yule season alongside this furry Wicket the Ewok plush toy with satin candy cane at hand, and prepare to celebrate Life Day in the Star Wars galaxy.

Embroidered features

Soft plush construction

Fabric Ewok hood

Furry tufts

Satin ”candy cane”

Inspired by Star Wars: Return the Jedi

Part of the Star Wars Christmas Collection

Polyester

Approx. 11 3/4” H“

I do have to wonder if this is tied so some Galactic Starcruiser holiday offering, but for now it’s just for those of us who love Ewoks!

What do you think? Comment and let us now!