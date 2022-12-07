Shop Disney Adds New ‘Toy Story’ Marionettes

Do you remember the old style marionettes of Woody, Jessie, and Bullseye, featured in the film’s old ‘Woody’s Roundup’ show? Now you can own the black and white puppets from the “old show.’ They even come in a box that looks like an old fashioned television set, even down to the fake wood grain.

Let’s take a look!

Woody measures 9” H x 8” W x 3 1/2” D. The box measures 16” H x 12” W x 4” D.

“Round up the fun with this Woody marionette inspired by Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story. Your child will love pulling the strings that bring their hero to life. The marionette comes with Crazy Critters tortoise and beaver figures to add to the rootinest, tootinest play time ever. When it’s time to ride off into the sunset, they can keep Woody and the critters in the packaging made to look like a classic Budtone TV from the Toy Story films.

Marionette strings attached to head, arms and legs

Includes Crazy Critters tortoise and beaver figures

Comes in ”Budtone TV” packaging

Inspired by Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story

Plastic / PVC / polyester / cotton“

Jessie measures about 15 7/8” H x 7 3/4” W x 3 3/4” D. Her box measures 16” H x 12” W x 4 1/8” D.

“There’s nothing Jessie the cowgirl can’t do. With your child controlling the strings of this Jessie marionette, there’s no limit to where their imaginations can take them. Inspired by Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story, this lovingly detailed marionette comes with Crazy Critter beaver and deer figures. Completing the Woody’s Roundup feel is the packaging made to look like a Budtone TV featured in the Toy Story films.

Jessie marionette controlled by strings attached to arms, legs and head

Includes Crazy Critters beaver and deer figures

Comes in ”Budtone TV” packaging

Inspired by Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story

Plastic / PVC / polyester / cotton“

Bullseye measures 16” x 12” x 4′.” His packaging measures 12” x 4” x 16.”

Take the reins on countless adventures with this Bullseye marionette. Woody’s trusty horse comes to life with the pull of strings in this classic toy that feels as exciting and new as the next high-riding escapade. Inspired by Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story, this Bullseye puppet comes in a package made to look like a classic Budtone TV seen in the Toy Story films.

Bullseye marionette has two control bars

Strings attached to body, legs, neck and head

Comes in ”Budtone TV” packaging

Inspired by Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story

Plastic / PVC / polyester / cotton

These toys are available on Shop Disney now! What do you think? Comment and let us know!