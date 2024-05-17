Shōgun Seasons 2 and 3 Are In “Development” At FX / Hulu







Fans of the popular FX show Shōgun, get ready because if everything works out, you may get two more seasons. But they are moving forward with the creative team behind the first season, including co-creators Justin Marks and Rachel Kondo, executive producer Michaela Clavell, and producer and star Hiroyuki Sanada. The estate of Shōgun’s author, James Clavell, is also on board.

Sanada has reportedly signed a deal for the second season if it is renewed. However, it has not officially been renewed at this time.

Shōgun was the most popular show on FX by hours watched, but it was also the most expensive show FX has produced. Now the ten-episode series is also available on Hulu.

Given how popular the show was and that FX reportedly submitted the series for Emmy consideration in the “drama” category instead of “limited series.” If they did, it likely means they are serious about another season.

Remember, this show took years of work. It started development in 2018 and was only released this year. The first season covered the entire book by James Clavell, so new seasons would take some research into historical events to create more seasons. It could be awhile if it is approved.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!

Source: Variety