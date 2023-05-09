Shiki-Sar: Sushi Izakaya replacing Tokyo Dining at Japan Pavilion in Epcot







Shiki-Sai: Sushi Izakaya, a table service dining option, will open in the Japan pavilion in Epcot this summer.

This new restaurant will be located on the second level of the Japan pavilion of Epcot. Shiki-Sai: Sushi Izakaya’s location provides excellent views of the World Showcase Lagoon for nighttime fireworks. The architectural design of the building draws inspiration from the roof of the Phoenix Hall in Kyoto.

The restaurant will offer a sharable Izakaya-style dining experience while celebrating the festivals found in Japan. The Japanese festivals will also inspire the decor.

Festivals of Japan

This new dining option, according to Disney, promises to offer a rich and shareable Izakaya-style dining experience that will delight visitors with its diverse menu and immersive atmosphere. Each month will bring a new emphasis to Shiki Sai: Sushi Izakaya based on the festivals.

“The atmosphere also embraces the festival of Japan, with the atmosphere featuring beautiful, hand-painted artwork and lanterns highlighting some of the natural wonders Japan offers as well,” Disney said about this new restaurant.

The menu will feature traditional Japanese cuisine, including sushi and teppan items. Also on the menu, there will be small plate items such as Karaage Chicken, Salmon Misoyaki, and Tomato Salad with Avocado.

In addition to its cultural offerings, Shiki-Sai: Sushi Izakaya boasts a full menu of Japanese delicacies. Sushi fans can enjoy an open sushi bar where skilled chefs create delectable rolls. The menu highlights various sushi options, including Kobore Sushi, Tokyo Negi Roll, Funamori, and The Monster Roll. Kobore Sushi, meaning “overflowing sushi. The Tokyo Negi Roll offers a delightful fusion of green onion tempura, tuna tataki, and jalapeno aïoli, garnished with shredded carrot and sliced jalapeno.

Shiki-Sai: Sushi Izakaya – Japan Pavillion at Epcot

Disney suggests that a must-try experience at Shiki-Sai: Sushi Izakaya is the Funamori. This appealing menu item features sashimi and sushi on a boat-shaped platter. This presentation is accompanied by the lively boat procession of the famous Tenjin Matsuri, adding an extra touch of excitement to the dining experience.

The restaurant also plans to celebrate the casual pub-style dining of Japanese Izakayas. This involves sharing plates of food and enjoying drinks with friends as a cherished tradition. The menu features a wide range of small plates, inviting guests to enjoy a relaxed social atmosphere. From savory Karaage Chicken to Salmon Misoyaki and Tomato Salad with Avocado, the Izakaya cuisine at Shiki-Sai: Sushi Izakaya offers an array of flavors.

In addition, the grill section of the restaurant offers dishes commonly found in Japanese cuisine. Among the highlights is the Okonomiyaki, a savory pancake made with flour, eggs, and water, filled with shredded cabbage and bacon, and topped with tangy okonomiyaki sauce, mayonnaise, aonori, bonito flakes, and pickled ginger.

At this point, we have no information about pricing or reservation availability. We expect this location to present a high price for the food quality offered here. This restaurant addition to the Japan pavilion at Epcot makes a good choice. The initial announcement of this new restaurant promised upscale dining. Guests will find out when it opens this summer. Since no official opening date was announced, we should expect more announcements from Disney at a later date about Shiki-Sar: Sushi Izakaya.

With the Disney Dining Plan returning next year, this new restaurant offers one more choice for table service for guests. As always, eat like you mean it!